Enyimba stun Gombe Utd away in NPFL MatchDay 7 game

Author Charles Ogundiya

Eight-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Enyimba of Aba, on Saturday in one of the two MatchDay 7 of the abridged season played stunned home team, Gombe United 2-1 coming from a goal down to secured the win. Taiye Yusuf had given the home team the lead as early as the 15th minute of the game.

Former Kwara United forward, Akanni Elijah, however put Enyimba on level terms in the 35th with Yusuf missing from the penalty spot in the added time of the first half. Chukwuemeka Obioma continue his impressive performance as he netted the winning goal in the 53rd minute and gave the People’s Elephant a maximum three points.

In the other game, Nasarawa United secured their first win of the season with a 2-0 win over Kwara United. King Osanga and Chinedu Ohanachom scored a goal in each half to secured the victory, the first for Nasarawa this campaign. Meanwhile, more matches would be played on Sunday with Insurance seeking to return to winning ways after their goalless draw at home against Gombe United in their last game as they take on Shooting Stars in Ibadan.

Insurance last journey to Ibadan was a success as they beat Kwara United 1-0 and they will be looking forward to another victory. Speaking ahead of the game, the stand-in captain of the Benin Arsenals, Amas Obasogie, was optimistic that they will get good result in Ibadan. “We know that Shooting Stars are not an easy nut to crack but they are not unbeatable. We have respect for them and we know they also have respect for us. So, it is going to be a clash of the Titans,” he said.

 

