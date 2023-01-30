Sports

Enyimba thrash Kwara 3-0 as Shooting secure first win

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

After losing their first game of the season in a shocking 2-1 defeat against Plateau United in their last game of the Nigeria Professional Football League 2022/2023 season, two-time CAF Champions League winner, Enyimba FC of Aba bounced back to winning ways, thrashing Kwara United 3-0 in one of the Match- Day 4 games.

Starting the day, the Aba Warlord honoured their former goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba, who is currently on the bill of the Afonja Warriors. Nigeria Football Federation’s Vice President and the chairman of Enyimba, Felix Anyansi, was the one who did the presentation. After three draws in their first three games, Sunshine Stars secured a 1-0 victory against Abia Warriors with the game between Niger Tornadoes and Rangers ending goalless. It was a 1-0 win for Shooting Stars against El-Kanemi as the Oluyole Warriors secured their first victory of the season with Lobi Stars making it a back-toback wins after a 3-0 defeat of Bayelsa United.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

