Enyimba trounce Diamba FC in CAF Confederation Cup

Enyimba International have progressed into the next round of the CAF Confederations Cup after beating Diamba FC 3-0 in Aba on Sunday making it a 4-0 aggregate win.

 

The People’s Elephants won the first leg 0-1 in Dakar, last weekend courtesy spot-kick converted by Cyril Olisema in the 87th minute.

 

The second leg played at the Enyimba International Stadium on Sunday followed the same thread as the Nigeria side quickly settled into the game earlier.

Striker Tosin Omoyele netted the opening goal in the first minute and almost made it a brace in the 13th minute. Victor Mbaoma doubled Enyimba’s lead in the 31st minute of the game and ended the first half with a comfortable 2-0 lead

