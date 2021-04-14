Sports

Enyimba vow to bounce back from CAF Confed defeat

Enyimba international coach, Fatai Osho, has promised that the team will bounce back despite a massive defeat on Sunday in the hands of Algeria side ES Setif in the CAF Confederation Cup group A tie. ES Setif thrashed the People’s Elephants 3-0 and increased their chances of progressing to the knockout round of the competition. Osho while reacting to the defeat said they were let down by the result but is an eye opener for them to actually work hard because all the four teams in the group now have the opportunity of qualifying for the next round.

“We still have a very bright chance, I must tell you. Setif is now in the race to qualification, and you can’t rule out Benghazi. It is quite good for African football, where there is a lot of competition amongst all the teams to qualify. It’s going to go to the last day, the way I see it. “We knew what happened in South Africa, with the win, the Orlando Pirates team look good also. The result here has shown that it is not a two-way thing, everybody in that group still stand a healthy chance of progression,” he stated.

