Enyimba’s coach hails players for Nasarawa win

Coach Fatai Osho of Enyimba International FC has hailed his players’ performance after they bagged a second win on the road at Nasarawa United in a Match Day 8 encounter in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Wednesday.

An own goal from Abdullahi Abubakar and a well-taken penalty by Cyril Olisema helped the 8-time NPFL Champions secure a 2-1 win in Lafia against Nasarawa United, whose goal came from forward Chinedu Ohanachom. Despite being reduced to 10 men following the expulsion of midfielder Anthony Omaka for elbowing Ohanachom in the 62nd minute, the People’s Elephant held on, ‘sticking to their game plan’ to grab all three points.

“A lot of commendation goes to the players, a lot of hardwork there,” the former Remo Stars gaffer said after the victory. “There was a match plan and they stuck to it. The tactical discipline on their part is quite commendable.

