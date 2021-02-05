Enyinna Nwigwe’s portrait selected for exhibition in U.S. museum

A portrait of Enyinna Nwigwe, a Nigerian actor-cum-producer, has been selected for a permanent exhibition at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African Art in the United States.

The portrait created by Iké Udé, a Nigerian- American photographer, was chosen to join thousands of traditional and contemporary African art from both Sub-Saharan and North Africa on permanent exhibition at the museum. The Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African Art, situated within the National Mall in Washington DC, has housed famous items like Mohammed Ali’s boxing headgear as well as Oprah Winfrey’s studio couch.

It has also sheltered works like Harriet Tubman’s shawl since its opening in 2016 by former President Barack Obama. The exhibition comes after Enyinna starred in ‘Black November’, an action drama, alongside Vivica Fox, Akon, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, and Wyclef Jean.

