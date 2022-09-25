Epe aglow for Kayokayo festival, as Kosoko tasks youth to preserve culture

Ace actor, Jide Kosoko, has called on his countrymen to promote indigenous culture in order to restore sanity in the society.

He made the call at the grand finale of the oneweek long Kayokayo Festival in Epe, Lagos State. Kosoko, ambassador of the historical Kayokayo festival explained that the yearly celebration was important especially to commemorate the arrival of King Kosoko Morounfolu Okunoye and his entourage to Epe in 1851.

He however urged Nigerians, particularly youths, to familiarise themselves with indigenous culture, noting that there were treasures to find in African culture.

He said the enthronement of the western culture over indigenous culture has brought lots of distortions to the existence of Africans, as some Nigerians who view their culture as inferior find it fashionable to speak and dress as foreigners instead of promoting the Nigerian languages and dressing.

Expatiating on the dangers of neglecting cultural heritage, he said: “The influence of western culture has so much polluted our own culture, to the extent that we are all practicing what they handed over to us, we are no longer seeing our own culture and tradition as anything.

“A lot of youths in particular, coming with the culture of dressing from the western countries is a factor that is not good enough, and as much as possible our youths are no longer ready to speak our languages which is perhaps the only way they can promote our heritage be it Yoruba, Igbo or Hausa.

“It is only when you promote the language, you preserve the country. But in a situation where they are not even interested in anything that has to do with the Yoruba language, where they have bastardized everything, how do we preserve the culture?”

Furthermore, Kosoko suggested that the government should curb public wealth display to discourage youths from seeking overnight wealth. He said: “I really want a situation where the government can curb public display of wealth which is one of the reasons why the youths are looking for a fast lane.

In fact if I have my way, spraying large sums of money at parties or occasions should be stopped, if possible Nigeria should determine the highest car standard we can use in this country.”

Prince of Epe, Abiola Kosoko, Oloja of Lagos elect and currently the Alashe of Ebute – Iga, also noted that the Kayokayo festival is a “tradition that is being kept alive in order to continue to enact the grand entry of king Kosoko into Epe.” He added that it serves as a unifying factor for the people of Epe to dwell in peace and prosperity.

Meanwhile in his speech, Chairman Planning Committee, Otunba Abass, who congratulated Olu Epe of Epe Kingdom, HRM Oba Dr. Shefiu Adewale, various leaders, indigenes, non-indigenes and visitors on witnessing another edition, said the ethos, understanding, and perspective of the festival has been changed.

Abass stated partly:”Consequently, we have brought the Kayokayo into global reckoning. Kayokayo Festival is no longer a festival for the older generation as younger people to enjoy the frequency of the celebration.

It is an idea, a bold, righteous idea that has served and will continue to serve as a guiding light to generations unborn.

“It has become a veritable platform to promote the local economy, address some of the socio-economic challenges of the community, and, most significantly, propagate our rich and diverse culture. It is designed to provide a platform for indigenes and non-indigenes.”

