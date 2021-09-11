Arts & Entertainments

Epe agog as Kayokayo Festival grand finale holds today

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Celebration is in the air as the ancient town of Epe celebrates the grand finale of the annual Epe Kayokayo Festival today. The finale caps series of activities which started on Wednesday and brings together people from all classes within and outside Epe amidst fan fun. The Olu – Epe of Epe Kingdom, Oba Shefiu Olatunji Adewale, said all Nigerians are welcome to the event while noting the historical significance of Kayokayo festival even in the midst of the pandemic. While the chairperson f the festival, Princess Surah Olayemi Animashaun, who is also the chairperson of Epe Local Government, said: “Kayokayo Festival is all about showcasing the beauties and riches of Epe to the world.

It doesn’t even end with people in Epe because those outside Epe are also included, we bring them in, we show them love, that is after the normal Muslim Festival. So it is a way of showing the kind of people we are in Epe and to show how we value relationships and togetherness in Epe along with the love we have for people in Epe.” Also speaking, Otunba T.J. Abass, the coordinator of 2021 Kayokayo Organizing Committee, said: “Epe Kayokayo is one of the foremost and iconic festivals celebrated by the people of Epe Kingdom, which is a kingdom with a rich cultural gallery and the only way we can leverage on that is to harness it for the benefit of our community.

‘’Our story is that of forging the broken chars of our history to emerge as a force to be reckoned with in the political, social and economic landscape of the state. We have a beautiful story to tell and there couldn’t be a better way to do that than through the perspective of culture, the key totality of the ways of life of our people.”

He further stated that: “Culture is an important aspect of life and could be a key part of our existence and a major income earner for the community and the state as well. It is celebrated annually and also to welcome the Islamic calendar year and has become a key part of our life while also celebrating the grand entry of King Kosoko in 1851.” Festival has become a veritable platform to promote the local economy, address some socio-economic challenges of the community and most significantly, to propagate Epe’s rich cultural heritage.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Britney Spears calls recent documentaries about her ‘hypocritical’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pop singer Britney Spears spoke out on Tuesday about recent documentaries about her life and career, calling them “hypocritical” because they rehash her personal problems while criticizing the media for reporting them the first time. Walt Disney Co’s (DIS.N)FX network and The New York Times released “Framing Britney Spears” in February. The documentary examined the […]
Arts & Entertainments

NBC DG commends StarTimes’ readiness as Lagos exits analogue broadcasting April 29

Posted on Author Reporter

  In preparation to fully transit Lagos from analogue to digital terrestrial broadcasting on April 29, the acting Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba has commended ITS Ltd and their partners, StarTimes, for putting in place the required transmitters. Speaking after an inspection tour of digital transmitters at NTA Station, Channel 10, […]
Arts & Entertainments

After ‘Coming 2 America’, Davido plans another Hollywood flick

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Nigerian superstar, Davido has revealed that he is set to appear in another Hollywood flick. He made the statement while featuring on popular podcast, Ionwannatalk Podcast. He noted that the movie will be directed by Edward Zick, who made the 2006 film, Blood Diamond, which featured Leo DiCaprio and Djimon Hounsou. Davido said: “I got […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica