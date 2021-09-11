Epe agog as Kayokayo Festival grand finale holds today

Celebration is in the air as the ancient town of Epe celebrates the grand finale of the annual Epe Kayokayo Festival today. The finale caps series of activities which started on Wednesday and brings together people from all classes within and outside Epe amidst fan fun. The Olu – Epe of Epe Kingdom, Oba Shefiu Olatunji Adewale, said all Nigerians are welcome to the event while noting the historical significance of Kayokayo festival even in the midst of the pandemic. While the chairperson f the festival, Princess Surah Olayemi Animashaun, who is also the chairperson of Epe Local Government, said: “Kayokayo Festival is all about showcasing the beauties and riches of Epe to the world.

It doesn’t even end with people in Epe because those outside Epe are also included, we bring them in, we show them love, that is after the normal Muslim Festival. So it is a way of showing the kind of people we are in Epe and to show how we value relationships and togetherness in Epe along with the love we have for people in Epe.” Also speaking, Otunba T.J. Abass, the coordinator of 2021 Kayokayo Organizing Committee, said: “Epe Kayokayo is one of the foremost and iconic festivals celebrated by the people of Epe Kingdom, which is a kingdom with a rich cultural gallery and the only way we can leverage on that is to harness it for the benefit of our community.

‘’Our story is that of forging the broken chars of our history to emerge as a force to be reckoned with in the political, social and economic landscape of the state. We have a beautiful story to tell and there couldn’t be a better way to do that than through the perspective of culture, the key totality of the ways of life of our people.”

He further stated that: “Culture is an important aspect of life and could be a key part of our existence and a major income earner for the community and the state as well. It is celebrated annually and also to welcome the Islamic calendar year and has become a key part of our life while also celebrating the grand entry of King Kosoko in 1851.” Festival has become a veritable platform to promote the local economy, address some socio-economic challenges of the community and most significantly, to propagate Epe’s rich cultural heritage.

