Epe Ancient City Tourism keeps LGA at peace with week-long workshop

The latent poower of tourism to promote peace and rural development was demonstrated by Epe Ancient City Tourism (EACT) recently while the nation was agog with killings and lootings, the town of Epe was insulated from all of the hues and cries, as the youths of the community and women were meaningfully engaged in creativity endeavours by the tourism body.

Epe Ancient City Tourism is a platform created by Princess Surah Olayemi Animashaun, who is the supervisor for Environment and Tourism of Epe Local Government Area, to develop and promote tourism business in the locality. Within a short period of its existence, the group has made appreciable impact through a number of its activities, which has generated interest across the state. Some of these include the hosting of the Association of Women in Tourism Business and Tour Operators, and participation presentation of the tourism business of Epe, during the celebration of the 2020 World Tourism Day by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Building on these successes, Princess Animashaun and her team hatched a three day training workshop for the youths of the community in the wake of the #endsars protests. However, the team was not deterred by the rising wave of disturbances across the country as it went ahead with the event, which later lasted for one week. Interestingly, Epe was at peace with no threat to its security, making it possible for the training session to hold at Court Hall, Ita-Opo, with over 100 youths and women in attendance.

Tagged “Waste to Wealth”, the event was supported and funded by Abiodun Tobun, one of the prominent sons of Epeland representing Epe Constituency 1 at the Lagos State House of Assembly. The participants were taught skill acquisitions in different areas using coconuts as their raw material for the creation of different decorative ornaments and used tyres as their raw material for making chairs and tables. All of the products created were exhibited during the session, for the viewing pleasure of Tobun and other guests in attendance who appreciated the creative ferment of the participants.

Tobun expressed delight and appreciation to Princess Animashaun for the initiative and applauded the youths for resisting the allure of the streets and instead choose to be engaged constructively. He promised continuous support for the initiative and uplifts of the wellbeing of the youths of the community while Princess Animashaun commended Tobun for his support, which she said made it possible for the dream project to hold.

The facilitator of the workshop and team leader from Badagry, Apata Samson Nunayon, who is also the supervisor for the Environment and Tourism of Badagry Local Government Area, explained in details the various business opportunities available in tourism while encouraging the youths and women to create a niche for themselves from what they have learnt. Cash rewards and prizes, including transportation fares were given to all the participants as well as certificate of attendance by the organisers.

Like this: Like Loading...