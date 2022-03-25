Epe Grand Chief Imam turbaned

The Chief Imam of the First Epe Central Mosque, Okebalogun, Fadheelat Sheikh Imam Sadallah Abiola Abdul Rahman Aliru, has been turbaned as the Grand Chief Imam and President-General, League of Imams and Alfas, Epe Division. The turbaning ceremony, held at the First Epe Central Mosque, Okebalogun, on Sunday, followed the Lagos State Government’s confirmation of the appointment of Sheikh Sadallah as the Grand Chief Imam and President, League of Imams and Alfas, Epe Division, in a letter signed by the Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs and read to the public by the Chairman, Epe Local Government, Princess Surah Animashaun, at the Epe Local Government Chambers earlier this year. While performing the turbaning, the President General, League of Imams and Alfas, Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Fadheelat Sheikh Jamiu Keulere noted that Sheikh Sadallah deserved the position for his knowledge and contributions towards the development of Islam in the Epe division and environs.

He implored the Muslim community in the division to support and cooperate with him to achieve the religious task he was saddled with. Speaking to journalists at the event, the Chief Imam of Oke-Iposu Ratibi Mosque, Alhaji Imam Abdul Hafees Awesu, highlighted the five criteria considered by the State Government in the selection of the Grand Chief Imam in the State, which, according to him, include the first central mosque built in the division, the zone where Islam was first introduced, possession of the staff of office by the Imam, as well as knowledge of Islam and the first Imam to embark on a holy pilgrimage to Mecca.

He emphasized that all the criteria were satisfied by the installed Grand Chief Imam. Commenting on why the venue earlier announced for the ceremony was changed, Imam Awesu disclosed that the turbaning was moved to the First Epe Central Mosque on the advice of the government and security agents to prevent a security breakdown. Commenting on the event, the Otun Seriki of Epe Kingdom, High Chief Musliudeen Odedeogboro, congratulated the new Grand Chief Imam even as he stated that the new title is an honour well-deserved.

He called on him to work cooperatively with other Chief Imams and Ulamas in the division so that peace, progress and development can be achieved. Also speaking, the Noeeb Imam of First Epe Central Mosque, Sheikh Shefiu Tukuru, commended the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo- Olu, his Deputy, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, and the entire cabinet for their swift intervention and commitment in maintaining law and order in the state. He expressed his appreciation to all wellwishers who contributed in no small way to enthroning peace and tranquility in the division and for honouring the ceremony.

The new Grand Chief Imam, however, expressed his gratitude to God and the Lagos State Government for the honour. He promised to use his position to unite the Muslim community in the division noting that no community thrives in an atmosphere of disunity and infighting, he therefore called on all Muslims in the area to join him for a successful reign. “I will use my position to preach peace among the Muslims in the division and environs, I therefore seek your unwavering supports and cooperation so that together we can achieve success,” he assured.

The event was well attended by prominent personalities, including the Chief Imam of Egbaland, Sheikh Imam Sadallah Agboola, Dir’ul Quadriyyah of Africa, Dr. Sheu Abdulkadir Jimoh Garkuwan, His Royal Majesty, Oba Shefiu Olatunji Adewale, the Olu-Epe of Epe Kingdom, Wakeel Muslimun of Yoruba Land, Edo and Delta, Sheikh Dr. Iskeel Lawal Sugar. At the event were also Chief Imams from the division including the Chief

