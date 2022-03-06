Body & Soul

Epic action thriller, Igbinogun, set for cinema

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Epic action thriller, ‘The Rise of Igbinogun’, is set for cinema release from March 18. With a rich feel of ancient African culture, ‘Igbinogun’ is an epic tale of a young warrior who fights against injustice in her land while battling her own demons.

 

As ‘Igbinogun’ steals from the rich and helps the poor, she must watch out for the king and his guards as well as her own father. Ultimately, this is a story of a young woman embracing her destiny.

 

Written and directed by multiple award-winning filmmaker, Ideh Chukwuma Innocent, this is a creative and adrenaline-filled film complete with drama, romance, and action.

 

‘Igbinogun’ is plotted in the epic theme taking you deep into the African heritage, with a robust and rich cast of Nollywood greats like Shaffy Bello, Femi Branch, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Ego Nwosu, Akin Lewis, Damilare Kuku, Tina Mba, Enyinna Nwigwe and more.

 

The film is certainly entertaining with its plot twists and colourful cast. Breakout star and veteran actress Damilare Kuku and Shaffy Bello shine as they deliver standout performances as ‘Igbinogun’ and the Queen respectively.

 

‘Igbinogun’ was produced by Tunde Aina and Innocent Chukwuma Ideh. The filmmaker promises that this movie will put Nigeria and Africa on the global map as he is not resting anytime soon.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

21-year-old Kasi Usani, winner of FONDCUP beauty pageant unveils pet project

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Winner of Face of the Niger- Delta Cultural Pageant (FONDCUP) Kasi Usani has revealed that she will provide sanitary towels for young maidens in the Niger Delta region, especially those in the rural areas and slumps, who can’t afford sanitary towels. Usani made this known during the official unveiling of her face to the media […]
Body & Soul

Writing my memoirs was an emotional roller coaster –Onyeka Onwenu

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

Nigeria’s legendary singer, Onyeka Onwenu is known to set enviable records in every sector her talent and passion drives her to. Added to her list of careers, as a famous singer, broadcaster, an actor, rights activist and politician, she has recently added another feather as an author. On Nigeria’s Independence Day, October 1, 2020, the […]
Body & Soul

Meneghini La Cambusa Refrigerator worth N19m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

At $41,000 approximately N19,065,000 million in Nigerian currency, Meneghini La Cambusa refrigerator is rated as the most expensive in the world.   It is said to have been designed for people who desired to own a refrigerator customized with a flat-screen TV and coffee making machine.   They built the customizable Meneghini La Cambusa Refrigerator […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica