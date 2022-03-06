Epic action thriller, Igbinogun, set for cinema

Epic action thriller, ‘The Rise of Igbinogun’, is set for cinema release from March 18. With a rich feel of ancient African culture, ‘Igbinogun’ is an epic tale of a young warrior who fights against injustice in her land while battling her own demons.

As ‘Igbinogun’ steals from the rich and helps the poor, she must watch out for the king and his guards as well as her own father. Ultimately, this is a story of a young woman embracing her destiny.

Written and directed by multiple award-winning filmmaker, Ideh Chukwuma Innocent, this is a creative and adrenaline-filled film complete with drama, romance, and action.

‘Igbinogun’ is plotted in the epic theme taking you deep into the African heritage, with a robust and rich cast of Nollywood greats like Shaffy Bello, Femi Branch, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Ego Nwosu, Akin Lewis, Damilare Kuku, Tina Mba, Enyinna Nwigwe and more.

The film is certainly entertaining with its plot twists and colourful cast. Breakout star and veteran actress Damilare Kuku and Shaffy Bello shine as they deliver standout performances as ‘Igbinogun’ and the Queen respectively.

‘Igbinogun’ was produced by Tunde Aina and Innocent Chukwuma Ideh. The filmmaker promises that this movie will put Nigeria and Africa on the global map as he is not resting anytime soon.

