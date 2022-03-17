Epic movie, ‘The Rise of Igbinogun’ hits cinemas

The Rise of Igbinogun, a mix of valour, revenge, anger, art, and musical folklore, got Nollywood movie enthusiasts’ attention when it premiered on Tuesday.

The premiere was supported by entertainment platform, StarTimes, as part of its commitment to the growth of Nollywood and the celebration of quality productions.

The epic action-thriller was screened by the press, Nollywood industry icons, and movie critics at the Sky cinemas, Ajah. The Rise of Igbinogun will eventually premiere in cinemas nationwide from March 18.

With a rich feel of ancient African culture, Igbinogun is an epic tale of a young warrior who fights against injustice in her land while battling her own demons. As Igbinogun steals from the rich and helps the poor, she must watch out for the king and his guards as well as her own father. Ultimately, this is a story of a young woman embracing her destiny.

Written and directed by Ideh Chukwuma Innocent, this is a creative and adrenaline-filled film complete with drama, romance, and action. Featuring Enyinna Nwigwe, Blossom Chukwujekwu with supporting roles from Ego Nwosu, Tina Mba, Shaffy Bello, and Akin Lewis, the film is certainly entertaining with its plot twists and colourful casts like Damilare Kuku and Bella Salami.

Igbinogun was produced by Tunde Aina and Innocent Chukwuma Ideh.

Commenting on the movie, Nollywood actress, Bella Salami, said: “Igbinogun is one movie I really enjoyed. The cast nailed their roles. The dialogue, picture quality, and creativity were on point.”

Speaking at the private screening, Fared Jiang, Marketing lead, StarTimes Nigeria said: “StarTimes is proud to associate with the producers of Igbinogun. An outstanding project like this tells African stories from an African perspective. We say kudos to our COO, Tunde Aina, for setting standards on the quality of local folklore film.

“As a business, we are focused on providing affordable quality service to entertain the family. And as such, will keep making a deeper commitment to Nollywood,” Fared said.

