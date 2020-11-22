EPL: 10-man Arsenal hold Leeds; wins for W’Ham, Everton

Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe was sent off for a headbutt as Leeds’ wasteful finishing cost them a Premier League victory.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds squandered a host of chances, both before and after Pepe was dismissed after video assistant referee consultation for sticking his head into Ezgjan Alioski’s face.

Substitute Rodrigo, Patrick Bamford and Raphinha – deep into injury time on his first Premier League start – struck the woodwork, reports the BBC.

The Gunners were poor – yet again – and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 60th-minute effort was their first of two shots on target.

Both sides came into the game out of form – with three defeats in their previous four league games.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa will be happy with his side’s performance, bar the finishing, with opposite number Mikel Arteta relieved to pick up a point.

Arsenal remain in the bottom half of the table, moving up to 11th, two points above Leeds in 14th.

And Sebastien Haller’s superb strike consigned winless Sheffield United to another Premier League defeat as West Ham moved into the top half of the table.

The Blades, who have lost eight of their nine fixtures this term, stay bottom of the table while West Ham climb to eighth.

Chris Wilder’s side had started brightly and created several early openings but the Hammers took control as the hosts faded as an attacking force.

In the first game of the day, Dominic Calvert-Lewin continued his excellent scoring form with two goals as Everton returned to winning ways in an absorbing encounter with Fulham.

Richarlison made an immediate impact on his return from a three-match suspension by providing the cross for Calvert-Lewin to bundle in after just 42 seconds.

In a dramatic game, Bobby Decordova-Reid equalised for the hosts with a clean right-foot finish before England forward Calvert-Lewin went top of the Premier League scoring charts with his 10th of the season from Lucas Digne’s cross.

France defender Digne provided another assist before half-time, this time for Abdoulaye Doucoure to head home unchallenged for Everton’s third – and his first since joining from Watford.

Fulham missed their third penalty of the season, awarded for Ben Godfrey’s foul on Ruben Loftus-Cheek, when Ivan Cavaleiro slipped, hit the ball against his wrong foot and sent it over the bar.

RESULTS

Leeds 0 – 0 Arsenal

Fulham 2 – 3 Everton

Sheff Utd 0 – 1 West Ham

Like this: Like Loading...