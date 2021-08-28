Sports

EPL: 10-man Chelsea hold Liverpool at Anfield

Chelsea played the entire second half with 10 men but held on for a draw after Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah’s penalty had cancelled out Kai Havertz’s excellent header at Anfield.

Thomas Tuchel’s side looked in control following Havertz’s opener on 21 minutes in front of a stunned Kop, reports the BBC.

But the game changed completely in the closing moments of the first half, when a goalmouth scramble saw defender Reece James use his arm to block Sadio Mane’s shot on the line.

Referee Anthony Taylor awarded the Reds a penalty and showed a straight red card to James after checking with the video assistant referee.

Salah sent Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy the wrong way before a scuffle broke out between both sets of players after Mendy kicked the ball away in frustration into the path of Jordan Henderson.

The draw leaves Liverpool and Chelsea on seven points, level with West Ham and Everton, though the Hammers top the table on goals scored.

RESULTS

Man City 5 – 0 Arsenal

Aston Villa 1 v 1 Brentford

Brighton 0 – 2 Everton

Newcastle 2 – 2 Southampton

Norwich 1 – 2 Leicester

West Ham 2 – 2 Crystal Palace

Liverpool 1 – 1 Chelsea

