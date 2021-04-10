Sports

EPL: 10-man Leeds beat Man City in stoppage time

Leeds played the whole second half with 10 men as they secured an outstanding 2-1 win in stoppage time to slow Manchester City’s charge to the Premier League title.
The players wore black armbands and there was a period of silence before the game for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died at the age of 99 on Friday, reports the BBC.
Man City 1 – 2 Leeds

