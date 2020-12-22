EPL: Abraham scores twice as Chelsea beat West Ham

*Burnley upset Wolves to move out of bottom three

Tammy Abraham scored twice as Chelsea ended their recent mini-slump by beating West Ham United at Stamford Bridge to move up to fifth in the Premier League.

Back-to-back defeats had seen the Blues slip down the table but they made the ideal start on Monday as Thiago Silva powered home a header in the first half, reports the BBC.

Timo Werner spurned a couple of good chances to add to the hosts’ lead but he played his part in his side’s second in the closing stages as his scuffed shot was turned in by Abraham.

The Chelsea striker, back in the side in place of Olivier Giroud, then netted another barely two minutes later when he was in the right place to pick up the loose ball and curl home after Christian Pulisic had missed a simple header from a cross.

The scoreline somewhat flattered Chelsea with West Ham having been the better side for large periods, but the visitors paid the price for a lack of a cutting edge as they finished the game without a shot on target.

And Ashley Barnes scored his first goal in more than a year as Burnley beat Wolves at Turf Moor to move three points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

It was a convincing performance from Sean Dyche’s outfit, who have now lost only once in their past seven games and are unbeaten in four matches.

Barnes nodded in at the back post to put the hosts ahead from Charlie Taylor’s cross following a swift counter-attack in the first half.

Chris Wood then reacted quickest to thump in from close range and double Burnley’s lead as Wolves failed to clear a free-kick after the break.

Teenager Fabio Silva fired in from the penalty spot for his first Wolves goal late on but the hosts were able to see out their victory.

It is only the second time Burnley have scored more than once in a top-flight game this season, and they could have had more.

Josh Brownhill whipped an effort on to the crossbar and Rui Patricio saved well to deny Wood after neat footwork from the New Zealand forward.

In contrast, Wolves struggled to seriously trouble a resilient Clarets back four before their late spot-kick and Nuno Espirito Santo’s side remain 11th in the table.

Burnley climb to 16th, with a game in hand on those around them.

Meanwhile, speaking after the defeat, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo said referee Lee Mason “is not good enough” after his side’s 2-1 defeat by Burnley.

It is the second time Mason has officiated Wolves this season and Nuno says he is a “point of distraction” and “worsens the flow of the game”.

“It is his job. He has to improve, he has to get better,” he told BBC Sport.

“Football is a physical game, a game of contact and referees taking the decisions and being fair. But the referee is not good enough to whistle; Lee Mason is not good enough.

“It isn’t about the major, crucial decisions. It is the way he handles the players – both teams lose their focus, they are always arguing the decision.

“He must improve because the game requires good refereeing and good handling of the game so the players are able to keep on performing.”

Despite Nuno’s frustrations, Burnley boss Sean Dyche suggested Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho could have been sent off for what he perceived as a stamp late on.

RESULTS

Chelsea 3 – 0 West Ham

Burnley 2 – 1 Wolves

