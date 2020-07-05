Sports

EPL: Adams stunner gives Saints shock win over City

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Che Adams scored his first Premier League goal in spectacular style as Southampton withstood a Manchester City barrage to earn victory in a lively encounter at St Mary’s.
Adams, who joined Saints from Birmingham City for £15m last July, lobbed goalkeeper Ederson with a first-time strike from 40 yards out after Oleksandr Zinchenko had surrendered possession in midfield.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola made six changes to the side which thrashed champions Liverpool 4-0 at Etihad Stadium on Thursday, with key playmaker Kevin de Bruyne among those initially rested, reports the BBC.
The goal drew an intense reaction from City, as Fernandinho hit the post and the in-form Alex McCarthy kept out David Silva’s header in the aftermath.
The visitors rarely let up thereafter but were repeatedly left frustrated by Saints goalkeeper McCarthy, whose one-handed save from Gabriel Jesus in the second half was the pick of several superb stops.
Southampton had chances of their own amid the increasing City pressure but neither Nathan Redmond nor Danny Ings could convert rare opportunities, while Ederson was alert to Stuart Armstrong’s swerving shot.
There was to be no repeat of City’s comeback to win the reverse fixture 2-1 in November and defeat leaves Guardiola’s side 23 points behind Liverpool, who beat Aston Villa 2-0 earlier on Sunday.
RESULTS
Southampton 1 – 0 Man City

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Martial hat-trick sinks Blades as Jimenez boosts Wolves Euro hopes

Posted on Author Reporter

  Anthony Martial scored Manchester United’s first Premier League hat-trick for over seven years as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men eased past Sheffield United at Old Trafford. Robin van Persie was the last United player to score a treble in the league. And while there was nothing to compare with the Dutchman’s brilliant volley against Aston […]
Sports

SWAN congratulates AIPS on historic anniversary

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The President, National Executive Committee and the entire body of Sports Journalists in Nigeria has congratulated the President of the International Sports Press Association, Gianni Merlo, and the President, AIPS-Africa, Mitchel Obi, on the occasion of the 96 years anniversary of the world body, on Thursday, July 2. According to the release signed by the […]
Sports

Controversy as FG reappoints retiring Rector as Sole Administrator of Fed Poly Bida 

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

The controversy rocking the Federal Polytechnic, Bida in Niger State has taken a new turn as the Federal Ministry of Education has reappointed the Rector, Dr. Abubakar Abdul Dzukogi  as the sole Administrator of the institution.   It was on Monday learnt that the Rector, who is supposed to go on retirement Febuary 15, 2021 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: