EPL: Aguero ends 14-month wait for goal as Man City beat Fulham

Sergio Aguero scored his first Premier League goal since January 2020 as Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League with a win at struggling Fulham.

The result sees Pep Guardiola’s side move 17 points clear at the summit, with second-placed Manchester United having two games in hand.

For the Cottagers it represents a dent to their survival hopes after they missed the opportunity to move out of the bottom three, which is compounded by the fact they have played more games than both Brighton and Newcastle – the sides directly above them, reports the BBC.

It had looked like being a tight affair, with Fulham testing a much-changed City side during a relatively even first period.

However, John Stones tapped in Joao Cancelo’s free-kick two minutes after the break before Gabriel Jesus benefited from some shoddy defending to round home goalkeeper Alphonse Areola for the second.

And with the game under control, Aguero rounded off the scoring with a penalty after Tosin Adarabioyo had fouled Ferran Torres.

Like this: Like Loading...