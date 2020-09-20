EPL: Ajayi suffers second defeat as Iwobi returns

Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi, was on a losing side for the second weekend running in the English Premier League as his West Bromwich Albion side suffered a 5-2 defeat away at Everton.

Everton secured their second win of the season with another Super Eagles star, Alex Iwobi, coming on for hat-trick scorer, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with 19 minutes to the end of the game.

The Baggies secured promotion to the English top-flight via the playoffs last season but have been struggling to nick their first point in the division. Slaven Bilic’s men were hammered 3-0 in their opening game of the season against Leicester City on September 13.

Ajayi, who played a key role in the promotion of West Brom, was handed his second appearance of the season against the Toffees, partnering Kyle Bartley at the heart of the defence while Iwobi returned for Everton, starting from the bench, h a v i n g been left out in their opening game a g a i n s t Tottenham Hotspur.

Ajayi will hope to help the Hawthorns outfit clinch their first Premier League victory when they face Chelsea on September 26. Iwobi, meanwhile, will look to enjoy more minutes under his belt when Everton take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park

Like this: Like Loading...