Sports

EPL: All square in West Midlands’ derby as Villa, Wolves draw

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Aston Villa’s European hopes suffered another setback as they were held to a goalless draw by Wolves in their West Midlands derby.

 

The hosts, who suffered a surprise loss to Sheffield United in midweek, dominated the early stages with Ollie Watkins and Ezri Konsa both hitting the crossbar. But with the influential Jack Grealish again missing as he recovers from injury, Villa faded after the break as Wolves sparked into life.

 

However, the visitors missed several gilt-edged chances to snatch all three points with Romain Saiss blazing an effort over the bar from practically on the goal-line after Conor Coady had headed against a post. And another close-range effort from Coady drew a superb save from Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to ensure the spoils were shared.

 

Meanwhile, Southampton won for the first time in 10 Premier League matches as Che Adams’ spectacular strike helped Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side claim all three points at Sheffield United, whose slim survival hopes took another blow at Bramall Lane.

 

Adams rifled a half-volley into the top corner four minutes into the second half, ending a run of 16 games without a goal in all competitions.

 

Saints, who lost Danny Ings to an early injury, had broken the deadlock when James Ward-Prowse sent Aaron Ramsdale the wrong way from the penalty spot following Ethan Ampadu’s clumsy challenge on Nathan Tella, reports the BBC.

 

Takumi Minamino should have  added a third for Southampton when he fired wide from Ryan Bertrand’s low cross, while Adams, Nathan Redmond and Stuart Armstrong all went close late on.

The Blades had chances of their own but only tested Fraser Forster twice throughout the 90 minutes. The win lifts Saints 10 points clear of the relegation zone, while Chris Wilder’s side remain rooted to the foot of the table – 12 points from safety. And Arsenal were denied victory by the woodwork, some heroic Burnley defending and the video assistant referee amid a dramatic late onslaught as Granit Xhaka’s error ultimately cost the Gunners dear.

 

After Xhaka’s errant pass struck Chris Wood for a bizarre equaliser to cancel out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener, Arsenal piled on relentless pressure in the closing stages. The Gunners thought they had been awarded a penalty against Erik Pieters but the spot-kick and the defender’s red card for deliberate handball were overturned by VAR after replays showed he had diverted Nicolas Pepe’s shot onto the bar with his shoulder.

 

That was not the end of the late drama as Ben Mee’s block denied Aubameyang a sure-fire winner in stoppage time before Dani Ceballos crashed an effort against the post with almost the last kick of the game. Ultimately, however, the blame for the dropped points will be laid at the door of Xhaka, who was sent off in the Gunners’ December defeat by Burnley and had another day to forget against the Clarets.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

‘Enyimba ready for CAF Confed Cup challenge’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Coach of Nigeria’s Enyimba FC Fatai Osho has stated that the People’s Elephants will be ready for the intense battle of safely navigating their way through the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after they were drawn in group A alongside Entif Setif of Algeria, Orlando Pirates of South African and Libya’s Ahly Benghazi […]
Sports

Matic signs new three-year Man United deal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nemanja Matic has agreed a new three-year deal at Manchester United, which keeps the 31-year-old midfielder at the club until 2023. The Serbian’s Old Trafford career looked to be nearing its end in January with the midfielder open to leaving during the winter window but he forced his way back into Solskjaer’s plans after […]
Sports

Man United, City to face off in Carabao Cup semi-finals

Posted on Author Reporter

*Draw sets up Manchester derby in January *Tottenham host Brentford in other semi-final Manchester United will host Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after their 2-0 win over Everton on Wednesday night, while Tottenham, who beat Stoke 3-1 earlier in the day, will take on Championship Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The ties […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica