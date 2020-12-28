Sports

EPL: Ancelotti plays down Everton title talk going into Man City clash

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on EPL: Ancelotti plays down Everton title talk going into Man City clash

 

Carlo Ancelotti has played down talk of Everton challenging for the Premier League this season, and says not even victory against Manchester City on Monday night will convince him the Goodison Park club are in the hunt for a first title since 1987.
Everton host Pep Guardiola’s side looking for a fifth consecutive league victory following their 1-0 win at Sheffield United on Boxing Day. Yet Ancelotti insists his side’s sole focus is qualifying for Europe next season, reports The Guardian.
“No,” he said when asked if Everton can challenge for the title. “I think realistically, we have to say no. We are really pleased to be where we are, but I think that our target hasn’t changed. There’s a lot of competition in the Premier League and a lot of fantastic teams. We’re happy to be second, but our target is to play in Europe next season. That hasn’t changed.”
Victory on Monday would move Everton six points clear of City, and further strengthen their position in the top four. But Ancelotti refuses to even acknowledge the prospect of a title challenge even if they make it five successive league wins. “It will be the same,” said the Italian, who marked his first anniversary in charge on Boxing Day.
“We have to be honest with ourselves; we’re not of the same level as some of the teams. We would like to be as soon as possible, and we’re working towards this, but if you ask me today I would say we have to be honest about it. After one year, we have progressed really well and we would like to improve further next season.”
Ancelotti remains without Richarlison and James Rodríguez, with the former still recovering from concussion and the latter out with a calf injury. However, the Everton manager said both are likely to be available for the visit of West Ham on New Year’s Day. “After following his concussion protocol, Richarlison will be ready after the City game,” Ancelotti said. “James, after the City game, he can also be ready.”
Ancelotti also revealed Allan is nearing a return from a hamstring injury, while he has been “really surprised” at Lucas Digne’s recovery from an ankle injury which has kept him out for more than a month, and he could now return by the end of January.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Solskjaer’s ‘hopeful’ Pogba will sign new United deal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful Paul Pogba will sign a new Manchester United contract and play an important role in the club’s future success. Pogba has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid or former side Juventus, and even admitted himself last year that he was looking for a “new challenge” in his career, […]
Sports

Ronaldo named Player of the Century

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Cristiano Ronaldo has added another coveted accolade to his growing collection as he was awarded the Player of the Century award at the Globe Soccer Awards.   The Juventus forward, a five-time Balon d’or winner, smiled on stage in Dubai as he was named the greatest football player from 2001 to 2020.   His latest […]
Sports

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Access Bank, partners restate commitment to race

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Headline Sponsor of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Access Bank, and the race partners have restated their commitment to the race which within half-decade has become the biggest one-day event in Africa and a World Athletics Silver Label event.   This was disclosed by Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Project Consultant Bukola Olopade […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica