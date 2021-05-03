EPL: Antonio double gives West Ham win at Burnley

…as West Brom, Wolves play tense draw

Michail Antonio scored twice as West Ham came from behind to defeat Burnley and maintain their pursuit of a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Burnley striker Chris Wood won and converted a penalty in the first half, before Antonio headed in Vladimir Coufal’s teasing cross to equalise.

Returning after four weeks out with a hamstring injury, Antonio poked in Said Benrahma’s curling delivery for his second eight minutes later, reports the BBC.

West Ham created numerous chances to extend their lead but Burnley could have made it 2-2 when Jay Rodriguez lashed a shot wide from close range.

It was a pleasing performance from the Hammers, who move up to fifth place in the table, just three points behind Chelsea in fourth.

Burnley remain nine points above the relegation zone with four games remaining.

And West Brom’s Premier League stay is all but over after Sam Allardyce’s side could only secure a point from their Black Country derby with Wolves.

Allardyce’s proud record of never being relegated now requires his side to win all four of their remaining games, beginning with a trip to Arsenal on Sunday, and hope for a complete collapse from one of the five teams outside the drop zone that they can still catch.

That combination seems highly unlikely, even with the battling qualities West Brom showed during a game played in torrential rain to earn a point through Mbaye Diagne’s header after Fabio Silva’s fortunate first-half opener had put Wolves in front.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s depleted squad, who lost Wily Boly in the build-up to a positive coronavirus test, carried the greater threat for most of the contest, with Baggies keeper Sam Johnstone saving well from Nelson Semedo and Adama Traore either side of the interval.

However, while Silva ran away in jubilant celebration after sending the ball over Johnstone and into the net in stoppage time, replays showed the young Portuguese knew nothing about it as Kyle Bartley’s clearance cannoned off his standing foot.

Diagne levelled when he powered home Conor Townsend’s cross.

RESULTS

West Brom 1 – 1 Wolves

Burnley 1 – 2 West Ham

Like this: Like Loading...