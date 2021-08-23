EPL: Antonio sets record as Hammers beat 10-man Leicester

Michail Antonio became West Ham’s outright top scorer in the Premier League in a dominant victory for the Hammers over 10-man Leicester City at London Stadium.

Antonio celebrated by lifting a cardboard cut-out of himself after scoring his 48th top-flight goal to break Paolo di Canio’s club record.

The 31-year-old added a second four minutes later to wrap up an impressive win for David Moyes’ side, reports the BBC.

It is only the second time the Hammers have won their opening two fixtures of a Premier League campaign.

Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma scored West Ham’s first two goals either side of Ayoze Perez’s dismissal for a stamp on goalscorer Fornals.

Youri Tielemans had briefly given the visitors hope at 2-1 before Antonio’s late double.

RESULT

West Ham 4 – 1 Leicester

