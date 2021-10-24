EPL: Antonio sinks Spurs, Leicester edge Brentford

Michail Antonio continued his prolific form as he grabbed West Ham’s winner against Tottenham to lift the Hammers into the Champions League places.

The forward poked in Aaron Cresswell’s dipping corner to score his sixth Premier League goal of the season 18 minutes from time.

Harry Kane earlier saw his back-post header tipped over the crossbar by Lukasz Fabianski, but Spurs failed to capitalise on several decent opportunities, reports the BBC.

The win moves West Ham to fourth in the table on 17 points, making it boss David Moyes’ best start to a season since 2004-05 with Everton.

Tottenham sit two points behind their London rivals in sixth.

And James Maddison claimed his first goal since February as Leicester continued their recent good form with victory at Brentford.

Youri Tielemans had opened the scoring for the visitors early on with a stunning strike, driving an unstoppable first-time effort into the back of the net from outside the box.

Foxes keeper Kasper Schmeichel tipped over an Ivan Toney header just before half-time, but the hosts equalised on the hour when Mathias Jorgensen flicked home a header from a corner.

Brentford then pressed for a winner, but were caught out by a quick Leicester attack in the 73rd minute.

Tielemans played a great ball to send substitute Patson Daka away and he squared for Maddison to fire home.

The victory meant Leicester, who beat Manchester United 4-2 last weekend, moved up to ninth in the Premier League while Brentford are 12th.

RESULTS

Brentford 1 – 2 Leicester

West Ham 1 – 0 Spurs

Like this: Like Loading...