Sports

EPL: Arsenal beat Leeds in match delayed by power cut

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on EPL: Arsenal beat Leeds in match delayed by power cut

 

Premier League leaders Arsenal held on to win at Leeds in a dramatic finish after the match had been delayed by about 40 minutes because of a power outage.

There was drama in stoppage time when referee Chris Kavanagh sent off Arsenal’s Gabriel for kicking out at Leeds striker Patrick Bamford and awarded the hosts a penalty, but both decisions were overturned after Kavanagh reviewed the incident on the pitchside monitor, reports the BBC.

Earlier, he halted the match after 23 seconds of play because of a power cut at Elland Road, which meant Kavanagh lost communication with the video assistant referee officials, while goalline technology was down too.

Once they got going again, the impressive Bukayo Saka scored the winning goal in the first half by punishing Rodrigo’s loose pass, exchanging passes with Martin Odegaard before smashing in high at the near post.

Bamford was sent on at the start of the second half and the Englishman almost made an immediate impact but his close-range strike was ruled out for a push on Gabriel.

Before the stoppage-time controversy, Leeds were awarded a penalty when William Saliba was adjudged to have handled the ball, but Bamford dragged his effort wide.

Leeds piled on the pressure and Luis Sinisterra’s goal-bound shot was blocked by Gabriel, while Brenden Aaronson’s arrowed strike from long range was pushed away by Aaron Ramsdale.

Mikel Arteta’s side are now four points clear after making a highly impressive start to the campaign which has seen them collect nine victories from 10 Premier League games.

RESULT

Leeds 0 – 1 Arsenal

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Delta confirms readiness for Zenith Principal’s Cup

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The organisers of the annual Delta/Zenith Bank Principal’s Cup, have announced their readiness for the 2022 Principals Cup. The announcement was made on Friday by the commissioner for Secondary Education, Mrs Rose Ezewu, who also celebrated her birthday same day. According to her, the competition will kickoff on October 6 with the final coming up […]
Sports

EPL: Arsenal boost top-four hopes with win at Villa

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal strengthened their grip on fourth place in the Premier League with a narrow victory at Aston Villa. Bukayo Saka was the standout player as the Gunners secured a sixth win from seven games to move four points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United with a game in hand, reports the BBC. The England international […]
Sports

PFAN urges minister to set up committee to probe LMC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN) has urged the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to set up a Committee of Enquiry to probe the activities of the League Management Company (LMC) in the last nine years of operation. The Supreme Court on Friday 2nd September, 2022 declared the formation of LMC that currently […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica