EPL: Arsenal beat Leeds in match delayed by power cut

Premier League leaders Arsenal held on to win at Leeds in a dramatic finish after the match had been delayed by about 40 minutes because of a power outage.

There was drama in stoppage time when referee Chris Kavanagh sent off Arsenal’s Gabriel for kicking out at Leeds striker Patrick Bamford and awarded the hosts a penalty, but both decisions were overturned after Kavanagh reviewed the incident on the pitchside monitor, reports the BBC.

Earlier, he halted the match after 23 seconds of play because of a power cut at Elland Road, which meant Kavanagh lost communication with the video assistant referee officials, while goalline technology was down too.

Once they got going again, the impressive Bukayo Saka scored the winning goal in the first half by punishing Rodrigo’s loose pass, exchanging passes with Martin Odegaard before smashing in high at the near post.

Bamford was sent on at the start of the second half and the Englishman almost made an immediate impact but his close-range strike was ruled out for a push on Gabriel.

Before the stoppage-time controversy, Leeds were awarded a penalty when William Saliba was adjudged to have handled the ball, but Bamford dragged his effort wide.

Leeds piled on the pressure and Luis Sinisterra’s goal-bound shot was blocked by Gabriel, while Brenden Aaronson’s arrowed strike from long range was pushed away by Aaron Ramsdale.

Mikel Arteta’s side are now four points clear after making a highly impressive start to the campaign which has seen them collect nine victories from 10 Premier League games.

RESULT

Leeds 0 – 1 Arsenal

