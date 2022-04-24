Sports

EPL: Arsenal beat Man United to boost top-four hopes

…as Jesus hits four to send Man City four points clear

 

Arsenal capped off a big week for their Champions League hopes by beating Manchester United to stay fourth in the Premier League. Nuno Tavares capitalised on some poor defending to tap in the opener before Bukayo Saka converted a penalty, reports the BBC. Cristiano Ronaldo pulled a goal straight back on his return to the United side and Bruno Fernandes missed a second-half penalty for the visitors.

 

But Granit Xhaka’s fine strike secured Arsenal’s second win in four days. Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus scored four goals and made a fifth as Manchester City thrashed Watford to move four points clear at the top of the Premier League. ith a month of the season to go,

City know they will be champions if they win all their remaining league games and they will hope for more afternoons like this one, where their victory was never in doubt, reports the BBC. Watford tried their best, but they were outclassed by a rampant City team and remain anchored in the bottom three, seven points adrift of safety.

 

The Hornets have suffered heavy defeats at Etihad Stadium before  losing 8-0 here on their last visit in 2019. They suffered more misery this time, with Jesus the man most responsible. The Brazilian put City ahead inside four minutes when he turned in Oleksandr Zinchenko’s driven cross, then doubled their lead when he headed home a precise Kevin de Bruyne delivery from close range. Hassane Kamara pulled a goal back when his powerful angled drive eluded Ederson, but Rodri restored City’s two-goal advantage before the break with a thunderous shot into the top corner after Jesus found him on the edge of the area. Any hope of a Hornets comeback was ended right at the start of the second half, when Kamara’s mistake allowed Jesus to run in at goal and he was felled by visiting keeper Ben Foster.

 

Referee Kevin Friend pointed at the spot and, after a lengthy VAR check not helped by a problem with Friend’s microphone, the decision stood – allowing Jesus to slam home the penalty and complete his first Premier League hattrick since arriving in Manchester in 2016.

 

Jesus was not done yet, rounding off a superb team move soon afterwards when he ran on to a De Bruyne pass, and although no more goals followed in the final half hour, City had long since wrapped up the points

 

