Sports

EPL: Arsenal beat Man Utd to boost top-four hopes

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Arsenal capped off a big week for their Champions League hopes by beating Manchester United to stay fourth in the Premier League.

Nuno Tavares capitalised on some poor defending to tap in the opener before Bukayo Saka converted a penalty, reports the BBC.

Cristiano Ronaldo pulled a goal straight back on his return to the United side and Bruno Fernandes missed a second-half penalty for the visitors.

But Granit Xhaka’s fine strike secured Arsenal’s second win in four days.

RESULT

Arsenal 3 – 1 Man Utd

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

VP declares Edo 2020 Festival open

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo will on Tuesday declare the Edo 2020 National sports Festival opened with the commissioning of facilities. According to the programme of event for the opening ceremony, Professor Osinbajo will pay homage to the Oba of Benin before proceeding to the Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for the ceremonial opening.   […]
Sports

Victor Sunday optimistic of good season for Spandau

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

FC Spandau 06 striker, Victor Sunday, is looking forward to a good season for his club in the Germany’s Landesliga league.   The player of Nigeria origin said the key thing for him is to give in his best while hoping for a top club to come for his signature.   Speaking from his base, […]
Sports

Rangers hit Abakaliki for close camping

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A delegation of forty players, technical team and backroom staff of the ‘Flying Antelopes’, Rangers International F.C under the technical leadership of former Super Eagles coach, Salisu Yusuf, will be hitting the Ebonyi State capital, Abakaliki on Monday, November 23, 2020, for a one-week close camping exercise to fine tune the squad for the start […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica