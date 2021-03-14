EPL: Arsenal beat Spurs in dramatic derby

*Iheanacho scores hat-trick against sorry Blades

*Brighton win at Southampton to boost survival bid

Tottenham’s Erik Lamela scored a stunning ‘rabona’ goal but was later sent off as Arsenal came from behind to win a thrilling north London derby.

Lamela’s wonderful strike put Spurs ahead but Martin Odegaard swept Arsenal level from Kieran Tierney’s cross.

Alexandre Lacazette completed the turnaround from the penalty spot after being fouled by Davinson Sanchez.

Lamela was sent off for a second yellow card after catching Tierney in the face before Harry Kane hit the post late on.

In the preceding game, Kelechi Iheanacho scored a superb hat-trick as Leicester City maintained their push for a top-four finish with a commanding Premier League victory over Sheffield United, in the Blades’ first game since the departure of manager Chris Wilder.

Having been appointed interim manager until the end of the season on Saturday, Under-23s boss Paul Heckingbottom took charge of bottom club United following Wilder’s departure by “mutual consent” after almost five years in charge, reports the BBC.

But Leicester were far superior at King Power Stadium on Sunday, where Iheanacho continued his fine goalscoring form as the Foxes ran riot in the second half.

Iheanacho scored for a third successive Premier League game for the first time as he met Jamie Vardy’s cut-back to break the deadlock shortly before the interval.

Ayoze Perez had come closest to an early opener with a flicked header that Aaron Ramsdale diverted onto the post, but the Spaniard got the goal his performance deserved with a fine finish into the bottom corner after 64 minutes.

Iheanacho got his second from Jamie Vardy’s excellent pass five minutes later, before the Nigeria forward’s powerful strike sealed his treble.

Vardy thought he had ended a six-game goal drought with his shot 10 minutes from time, but Blades defender Ethan Ampadu was adjudged to have made the decisive touch.

And Lewis Dunk’s header was the Brighton captain’s fourth goal of the season

Brighton claimed an important victory in their quest to avoid relegation from the Premier League and left stuttering Southampton still nervously looking over their shoulders.

Leandro Trossard’s emphatic finish settled an entertaining Sunday lunchtime south-coast contest, Danny Welbeck’s deft touch freeing the Belgium winger to stride into the box and lash home.

The Seagulls had taken an early lead through skipper Lewis Dunk’s powerful header from a corner before Che Adams’ close-range volley ensured the Saints headed in level at the break.

Adams came closest to a second equaliser for Southampton, still without injured leading scorer Danny Ings, but he was brilliantly denied by the outstretched leg of Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez.

Victory halted a three-game losing streak for Graham Potter’s Seagulls, who climb a place to 16th above Newcastle, three points clear of 18th-placed Fulham and with a game in hand.

A 10th defeat in 12 league games, meanwhile, keeps Southampton in 14th, very much in the relegation mix, although they still have a seven-point cushion over the Cottagers.

The win is Brighton’s first over the Saints in the Premier League in eight attempts, and five of their six Premier League victories this season have now come on the road.

RESULTS

Southampton 1 – 2 Brighton

Leicester 5 – 0 Sheffield Utd

Arsenal 2 – 1 Spurs

Like this: Like Loading...