Sports

EPL: Arsenal beat Wolves to move five points clear

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Arsenal moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League as Martin Odegaard’s second-half double proved enough to beat Wolves at Molineux.

Odegaard turned home Fabio Vieira’s low cross from close range 10 minutes after the restart and then drilled in the rebound after Jose Sa had kept out Gabriel Martinelli’s low effort 15 minutes from time, reports the BBC.

The only negative for the visitors was the exit of Granit Xhaka in the early stages just over a week before the midfielder is due to begin his World Cup campaign with Switzerland.

The result means Arsenal will not only be top on Christmas Day for the first time since 2007 but will do so with a handy advantage over nearest challengers Manchester City.

In contrast, Wolves are now bottom as new manager Julen Lopetegui prepares to take charge.

The former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla boss was introduced 15 minutes before kick-off at Molineux and watched the game from the stands.

He saw a microcosm of Wolves’ season given the hosts battled hard and produced some opportunities despite spending much of the game on the back foot, but were undone by a lack of goal threat as they failed to score for the eighth time in 15 top-flight games.

RESULT

• Wolves 0 – 2 Arsenal

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Fusion Tennis Foundation’ tourney’ll produce superstars –Quadri

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Organiser of the Fusion Sports Foundation Tennis Summer Clinic/Tournament Fuad Quadri has said the success of the maiden edition of the programme underpinned its capacity to produce talents that will become superstars in the nearest future. Quadri, who is a former number one junior player in Nigeria, said the Foundation’s aim was to discover and […]
Sports

FIFA probes NFF over Delta FA crisis

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following the petition to FIFA on Nigeria Football Federation’s interference on the Delta FA elections won by Edema Fuludu as Chairman and Victor Ikpeba as Vice chairman respectively, FIFA has written the NFF questioning its alleged interference This followed the Normalization committee the football body came up with to conduct another election that has brought […]
Sports

Sportsville award excites Dare, Momoh, Bako

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With few days to the second edition of the annual Sportsville Award, Sports Minister, Hon Sunday Dare and other awardees say they are warming up for the event with excitement. Hon Dare while accepting the award said the management of Sportsville has done well by chosing to bestow honor to whom is due. Dare assured […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica