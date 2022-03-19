EPL: Arsenal boost top-four hopes with win at Villa

Arsenal strengthened their grip on fourth place in the Premier League with a narrow victory at Aston Villa.

Bukayo Saka was the standout player as the Gunners secured a sixth win from seven games to move four points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United with a game in hand, reports the BBC.

The England international scored the only goal in the first half with a low drive from the edge of the area after Villa had failed to properly clear a cross into the box.

Villa improved after the break and went close when Ollie Watkins’ deflected shot clipped the outside of the post, while substitute Danny Ings sent a looping header on to the roof of the net.

RESULT

Aston Villa 0 – 1 Arsenal

