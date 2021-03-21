Sports

EPL: Arsenal come from 3-0 down to rescue point in thriller with Hammers

Arsenal came from three goals down to rescue a point in a stunning game against London rivals West Ham in the Premier League.

 

The Hammers raced into a three-goal lead at London Stadium through Jesse Lingard, Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek, who touched in a Michail Antonio header, reports the BBC.

The visitors gave themselves hope when an Alexandre Lacazette effort went in off Soucek for an own goal just before half-time.

 

West Ham defender Craig Dawson turned in Arsenal full-back Calum Chambers’ low cross for another own goal in the 61st minute.

 

And Lacazette completed the comeback with a thumping header from Nicolas Pepe’s cross, before both sides had late chances to win the game.

 

The result leaves the Hammers two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in fifth, while Arsenal move above Aston Villa into ninth.

