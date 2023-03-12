Sports

EPL: Arsenal down Fulham as 10-man Man Utd hold Saints

Arsenal restored their five-point advantage at the top of the Premier League in outstanding fashion with a ruthless victory at Fulham.

Mikel Arteta’s side responded to Manchester City’s narrow victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday night by wrapping up this win by half-time as they opened up a 3-0 lead with a devastating attacking display, reports the BBC.

Gabriel Martinelli had already had a goal narrowly ruled out for offside by VAR, before defender Gabriel headed in Leandro Trossard’s corner after 21 minutes, the first of a trio of assists for the Belgian.

Trossard then crossed for Martinelli to beat the static Antonee Robinson to head home at the far post five minutes later, before providing the delivery for captain Martin Odegaard to snuff out any hope of a Fulham recovery with a cool finish of the highest class in first-half stoppage time.

Fulham mounted a belated threat after the break as Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale denied Bobby De Cordova-Reid, while Tosin Adarabioyo headed against the woodwork.

Arsenal, however, were always in control and Arteta was able to re-introduce influential striker Gabriel Jesus for the first time since he required knee surgery after being injured playing for Brazil against Cameroon at the World Cup for a 13-minute cameo.

And Bottom club Southampton earned an important Premier League point by holding 10-man Manchester United to a goalless draw at Old Trafford.

Casemiro was sent off after VAR intervention for a dangerous challenge on Carlos Alcaraz in the first half.

Both sides had chances – Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters and United’s Bruno Fernandes hit the post, and James Ward-Prowse clipped the bar for Saints.

Southampton remain two points from safety, while United sit third.

Meanwhile, West Ham earned a point against Aston Villa which saw David Moyes’ struggling side move out of the Premier League relegation places on goal difference.

Villa striker Ollie Watkins continued his impressive form as he broke the deadlock with a 17th-minute header from left-back Alex Moreno’s sublime cross for his sixth goal in seven games.

The lively Said Benrahma took his opportunity to respond for the hosts from the penalty spot nine minutes later, firing his spot-kick out of reach of World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez after Leon Bailey’s foul on Lucas Paqueta.

Benrahma was the standout attacking threat on either side at London Stadium but the winger saw a powerful strike from distance tipped over by Martinez in the second half among his match-leading 10 shots on goal.

Denied again by Ashley Young’s last-ditch block the Algeria international was unable to inspire the hosts to victory – although the point was enough to take West Ham above Bournemouth, who beat Liverpool on Saturday, to 17th in the standings.

Aston Villa, whose appeals for a penalty of their own were dismissed by the video assistant referee following Declan Rice’s challenge on Emiliano Buendia, remain 11th.

RESULTS

Fulham 0 – 3 Arsenal

Man United 0 – 0 Southampton

West Ham 1 – 1 Aston Villa

