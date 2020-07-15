EPL: Arsenal end Liverpool’s hope of points record, beat champs 2-1

*Wins for Spurs, Man City

Arsenal denied champions Liverpool the chance to set a new Premier League points record as they fought back to boost their hopes of playing European football next season.

The Gunners capitalised on two uncharacteristic errors by Liverpool, after Sadio Mane had converted from Andrew Robertson’s cut-back to give the visitors a 20th-minute lead.

Virgil van Dijk played an attempted back-pass to goalkeeper Alisson into the path of Alexandre Lacazette and the Frenchman rounded Alisson to level, reports the BBC.

Then, one minute before half-time, Alisson’s poor pass to Robertson was pounced on by Lacazette, whose cross into the box was swept in by Reiss Nelson.

Liverpool dominated the second half in search of an equaliser but Emiliano Martinez produced an excellent save to deny Mohamed Salah and Van Dijk headed wide as Mikel Arteta’s side held on for an important three points.

With two games and six points remaining, Liverpool’s maximum possible points tally is now 99 – one behind Manchester City’s record total of 100 set in 2018.

Victory sees Arsenal reclaim ninth from Burnley and move two points behind seventh-placed Tottenham – the Premier League’s final Europa League position should Arsenal fail to qualify for that competition as FA Cup winners.

And Harry Kane passed 200 club goals in his career as Tottenham Hotspur beat Newcastle United to boost their Europa League qualification hopes.

The victory – which takes Spurs up to seventh – is the first time Jose Mourinho has won a Premier League game at St James’ Park in his eighth attempt.

The visitors led in the first half when Son Heung-min drilled a low shot into the bottom corner moments after the drinks break disrupted Newcastle’s dominance.

Dwight Gayle almost levelled when his header hit the post and Matt Ritchie blasted an equaliser home 11 minutes after the restart.

But that parity only lasted four minutes as Kane headed home a deep cross from substitute Steven Bergwijn.

At the Etihad, Bournemouth are still three points adrift of Premier League safety with two games remaining after their recent revival ended with a battling defeat at Manchester City.

After the Cherries had seen a series of chances come and go, David Brooks’ late strike gave them the hope of an unlikely point at Etihad Stadium but they fell short of another comeback to boost their fading survival hopes.

David Silva had put City ahead with a superb free-kick after just six minutes, curling in from the right-hand corner of the box via the underside of the bar.

Pep Guardiola’s side had scored five times in each of their previous two outings but, in their first game since learning their European ban has been overturned, they did not seem in the mood to punish their opponents further.

Instead it was Bournemouth, fresh from their remarkable comeback to beat Leicester at the weekend, who threatened a repeat of that recovery here.

Chris Wood scored a dramatic stoppage-time penalty to secure a draw with Wolves as both sides failed to further their European ambitions.

Wood fired his spot kick into the top corner in the 96th minute following a Matt Doherty handball.

Raul Jimenez had put Wolves ahead with a superb volley from the edge of the box after 76 minutes.

RESULTS

Arsenal 2 – 1 Liverpool

Burnley 1 – 1 Wolves

Man City 2 – 1 Bournemouth

Newcastle 1 – 3 Spurs

