Sports

EPL: Arsenal end winless run, beat Chelsea

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

•10-man Villa beat Palace; Fulham, Saints draw

 

A rejuvenated Arsenal recorded an important victory over Chelsea to end their seven-game run without a win in the Premier League and ease the pressure on boss Mikel Arteta.

 

Two first-half goals set the platform for the Gunners’ first top-flight win since November 1. Alexandre Lacazette sent goalkeeper Edouard Mendy the wrong way from the penalty spot and Granit Xhaka curled in a superb freekick 10 minutes later to put Arteta’s side in control. Bukayo Saka’s cross then dropped into the top corner early in the second half to put the game beyond the visitors.

 

Tammy Abraham tapped in from close range to make it a nervy final five minutes for the hosts and Jorginho then saw his weak penalty saved by Bernd Leno. But it was an otherwise lacklustre performance by Frank Lampard’s side, who missed the chance to go second.

 

It was a well-deserved victory for Arsenal, who climb to 14th and will hope any talk of a relegation battle is now behind them. And Aston Villa’s impressive progress from relegation strugglers to the top six is down to the “maturity” of the players, says boss Dean Smith. Villa overcame Tyrone Mings’ first-half dismissal to see off disappointing Crystal Palace comfortably and move to within three points of second-placed Leicester City.

 

Smith’s side were leading 1-0 when Mings was dismissed by referee Anthony Taylor for a foul on Wilfried Zaha – six minutes after both players had been booked for clashing. But Mings’ loss galvanised Villa, who went on to score two further goals to make it three wins in four games. At Craven Cottage, Fulham and Southampton played out a goalless draw in a hard-fought Premier League encounter.

 

The visitors twice had the ball in the back of the Fulham net but VAR correctly ruled both efforts out, with Shane Long offside before scoring and Che Adams also offside prior to teeing up Theo Walcott’s closerange finish. Defeat would have been harsh on the hosts, who dominated for long periods despite the absence of manager Scott Parker, who was self-isolating.

 

Now unbeaten in four league matches, they were unfortunate not to continue their recent improvement with a win. In the first game of the day, Leicester City twice came from behind to deny Manchester United a recordequalling 11th consecutive away win in the Premier League on Saturday.

 

Axel Tuanzebe diverted an effort from Jamie Vardy – who had had an otherwise quiet afternoon – into his own net in the 85th minute to keep the Foxes second in the table, reports the BBC. Bruno Fernandes had given United the lead with just over 10 minutes left when he latched on to substitute Edinson Cavani’s through ball and finished past Kasper Schmeichel.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Rivers Utd’ll not accept injustice –Iyaye

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, has dispelled rumours that Rivers United had agreed on a deal with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to accept whatever decision that evolves from the ongoing intervention of the Federation on the interpretation of the Point-Per-Game (PPG) over the 2019/2020 Football Season. According to him, at no time […]
Sports

Sevilla targets Eagles’ defender, Awaziem

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Spanish outfit Sevilla are reportedly looking to Sign Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem. The defender was on loan at Spanish LaLiga relegated Leganes from Portuguese top side FC Porto, he is now waiting for a decision from his parent club over a move away. The 23-year-old was an integral part of Leganes campaign in the […]
Sports

UEFA League roundup: Mönchengladbach win 6-0 at Shakhtar while Atlético held

Posted on Author Reporter

*Pléa hits hat-trick in rout of Real Madrid’s conquerors *Miranchuk penalty grabs draw for Lokomotiv Moscow Alassane Pléa scored a hat-trick as Borussia Mönchengladbach crushed their hosts Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 to take over from them at the top of their group in the Champions League. Gladbach, who conceded late equalisers in their previous group matches against Inter Milan and Real […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: