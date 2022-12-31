Sports

EPL: Arsenal extend lead with win over Brighton

Arsenal moved seven points clear at the top of the Premier League after an entertaining victory at Brighton.

This result, allied to Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Everton, extends Arsenal’s advantage heading in to 2023, reports the BBC.

The visitors were cruising at 3-0 thanks goals by Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah before Kaoru Mitoma pulled one back.

Gabriel Martinelli settled any nerves with Arsenal’s fourth before Evan Ferguson added Brighton’s second with his first league goal.

Mitoma had a second goal chalked off to deny the home fans a grandstand finish as Arsenal held on for a deserved three points.

RESULT

• Brighton 2 – 4 Arsenal

 

 

