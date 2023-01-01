Sports

EPL: Arsenal go seven points clear, Man City hopes damaged by Everton

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Arsenal head into 2023 with a formidable seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League after a 4-2 win at Brighton, while Manchester City’s title defence suffered a major setback as Everton snatched a 1-1 draw against the champions on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side powered to a fifth successive league victory thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli on New Year’s Eve at the Amex Stadium.

The Gunners stormed into the lead after just two minutes when Martinelli’s deflected effort reached England forward Saka, who took a deft touch before slotting past Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez.

Arsenal were in complete control and Danish midfielder Odegaard netted with a thumping 39th minute strike after a corner was cleared to the edge of the Brighton area.

Nketiah scored Arsenal’s third in the 47th minute, poking home after Sanchez failed to hold Martinelli’s effort.

Kaoru Mitoma’s 65th minute strike for Brighton would have shaken Arsenal’s nerves in the past, but the current crop are made of sterner stuff.

Six minutes later Martinelli bagged the fourth from Odegaard’s sublime long pass, a strike that rendered irrelevant Evan Ferguson’s first league goal for Brighton in the 77th minute.

Arsenal’s ninth win in their last 10 league matches was even sweeter coming just hours after second placed City stumbled at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side blew the lead given to them by Erling Haaland as Demarai Gray scored an eye-catching equaliser for struggling Everton.

City have failed to win two of their last three league games and head into 2023 in danger of surrendering the title they have won four times in the last five seasons.

Haaland put City ahead in the 24th minute with his 27th goal in 20 competitive appearances since his close-season move from Borussia Dortmund.

Riyad Mahrez provided the assist with a dazzling run and pin-point pass to the Norway striker, who slotted past Jordan Pickford in ruthless fashion.

But Everton equalised against the run of play in the 64th minute as Gray robbed City midfielder Rodri and curled a blistering strike into the top corner, in the process buying under-fire boss Frank Lampard some much-needed breathing space.

Guardiola stayed positive, saying: “Dropping points at home is always tough. But we played really good in the last three games and it makes me feel optimistic.”

RASHFORD’S ‘RIGHT ANSWER’

Marcus Rashford responded to his benching for missing a team meeting after over-sleeping with the late strike that clinched Manchester United’s 1-0 win at Wolves.

United manager Erik ten Hag dropped Marcus Rashford because of an “internal disciplinary” issue that broke “our rules”.

The 25-year-old’s exile only lasted until half-time when he was sent on by Ten Hag in a move that proved the catalyst for fourth placed United to seal their fifth successive win in all competitions.

Rashford looked determined to prove Ten Hag wrong as he rampaged through the Wolves defence to score his 11th goal in all competitions this season and his third in three appearances since the World Cup.

“We draw a line under it and move on. I was a little bit late for a meeting. I overslept but it can happen,” Rashford said.

“Obviously it’s team rules. I made a mistake. I’m obviously disappointed not to play but I understand the decision and I’m happy we managed to win anyway.”

Ten Hag added: “It’s good after the decision. I think it happens often. Coming in he was bright, lively, he scored a goal and that is the right reaction.

“Of course (that is the end of the matter). Everyone has to match the rules. This is the right answer.”

Third-placed Newcastle’s six-match winning run came to a halt in a 0-0 draw against Leeds at St James’ Park.

Joao Palhinha’s last-gasp goal sealed Fulham’s 2-1 win against Southampton, who sit bottom of the table after a fifth successive defeat.

Crystal Palace eased to a 2-0 win at Bournemouth as Patrick Vieira’s side ended their three-match goal drought thanks to Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze.

RESULTS

Wolves 0 – 1 Man United

Bournemouth 0 – 2 Crystal Palace

Fulham 2 – 1 Southampton

Man City 1 – 1 Everton

Newcastle 0 – 0 Leeds

Brighton 2 – 4 Arsenal

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Coetzee: I was positive about winning first Heavy weight World Championship for Africa

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Gerhardus Christian “Gerrie” Coetzee, simply known as Gerrie Coetzee, is a South African former professional boxer. He was the first African to fight for, and win, a world heavyweight championship. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he shares his experience and thoughts about boxing, as well as what he wants to be remembered for. Excerpts: […]
Sports

Dessers on stand-by as Ighalo may miss AFCON

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Feyenoord’s striker, Cyriel Dessers, might be on the plane to Cameroon to team up with the Super Eagles as a replacement for Odion Ighalo, who might miss out of the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations. The Al-Shabab FC of Saudi Arabia is yet to join the team and there are stories that the club already […]
Sports

Tokyo 2020: AFN congratulates Ese Brume on podium finish

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has congratulated Tokyo 2020 Olympics bronze medallist, Ese Brume, on her achievement. Brume, with a leap of 6.97m, won Team Nigeria’s first medal at the 2020 Olympics after several attempts and near misses. The Board described the bronze medal feat as a vast improvement on her fifth position […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica