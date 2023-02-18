Sports

EPL: Arsenal go top with late win at Villa

Arsenal scored twice in stoppage time to win a six-goal thriller at Aston Villa and return to the top of the Premier League.

Villa twice went ahead through Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho in the first half, reports the BBC.

They were pegged back by goals from Bukayo Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko either side of the break, before the Gunners struck in a dramatic finissh

Mikel Arteta’s ended a run of three games without a win to climb back above Manchester City after defeat to them in midweek.

RESULT

• Aston Villa 2 – 4 Arsenal

 

