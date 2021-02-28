Sports

EPL: Arsenal gun down Foxes

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as Wasteful Fulham frustrated by Palace in shutout

Leicester’s increasingly forlorn-looking pursuit of Premier League leaders Manchester City suffered a big blow as Arsenal came from behind to claim an impressive victory at the King Power Stadium.
Having gone out of the Europa League on Thursday, the Foxes were given an early tonic by the Gunners as Youri Tielemens was allowed to run unchecked down the right before firing a low shot into the far corner with just six minutes played, reports the BBC.
Arsenal refused to be adversely affected, though, and took control of the game with impressive attacking intent and far greater fluency than the hosts.
David Luiz brought them level, finding space in the box to steer a header in from Willian’s free-kick.
Alexandre Lacazette then put them ahead after the video assistant referee (VAR) judged that Wilfred Ndidi had blocked Nicolas Pepe’s shot in the box with an outstretched arm.
It was second time lucky for the Gunners, who had earlier had a penalty awarded on the pitch but then downgraded to a free-kick after VAR decided the offending tackle on Pepe had taken place just outside the area.
Cote d’Ivoire forward Pepe got in on the act himself, tapping into a largely unguarded net after Willian’s pass had deflected his way.
And Fulham missed the chance to move within a point of fellow strugglers Newcastle and Brighton above the Premier League relegation zone after being held to a goalless draw at Crystal Palace.
There was little to choose between the teams in a first half lacking in entertainment but the visitors came to life in the second, fashioning numerous chances to leave Selhurst Park with all three points.
Josh Maja curled narrowly wide from the edge of the penalty area before forcing Vicente Guaita into a one-handed save with a close-range header from Ivan Cavaleiro’s delivery.
Joachim Andersen had a header blocked and Ruben Loftus-Cheek also went close, drilling a powerful effort wide of Guaita’s left-hand post.
Palace were virtually non-existent as an attacking force, registering just three attempts and failing to test Alphonse Areola in the Fulham goal.
The draw lifts Scott Parker’s side to 23 points – three behind 17th-placed Newcastle – while the Eagles are 10 points above the relegation zone in 13th.
RESULTS
Leicester 1 – 3 Arsenal
Palace 0 – 0 Fulham

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Golden Eaglets off to Togo for WAFU Tourney

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Five-time world champions Nigeria and three-time world champions Ghana headline the seven-team West African Football Union (WAFU B) U17 Tournament taking place in Lome, Togo from January 5 – 20. Nigeria’s U17 Boys, Golden Eaglets will fly into Lome on Sunday morning from Lagos, with a squad of 25 players who are expected to pick […]
Sports

EPL: West Ham win after VAR rules out late Villa strike

Posted on Author Reporter

*Fulham stun Leicester to move out of bottom three West Ham moved fifth in the Premier League with victory over Aston Villa in a pulsating match at London Stadium. Villa’s Ollie Watkins was denied a stoppage-time equaliser after an agonising VAR wait deemed his upper arm was offside. The former Brentford man also hit the […]
Sports

Guardiola rules out Barca return

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Pep Guardiola has ruled out the possibility of returning to Camp Nou, insisting his “period as Barcelona manager is over”. Speculation over Guardiola’s future at Manchester City is beginning to intensify as he approaches the last six months of his current contract.   The Spaniard has opened the door to extending his stay […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica