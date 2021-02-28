EPL: Arsenal gun down Foxes

…as Wasteful Fulham frustrated by Palace in shutout

Leicester’s increasingly forlorn-looking pursuit of Premier League leaders Manchester City suffered a big blow as Arsenal came from behind to claim an impressive victory at the King Power Stadium.

Having gone out of the Europa League on Thursday, the Foxes were given an early tonic by the Gunners as Youri Tielemens was allowed to run unchecked down the right before firing a low shot into the far corner with just six minutes played, reports the BBC.

Arsenal refused to be adversely affected, though, and took control of the game with impressive attacking intent and far greater fluency than the hosts.

David Luiz brought them level, finding space in the box to steer a header in from Willian’s free-kick.

Alexandre Lacazette then put them ahead after the video assistant referee (VAR) judged that Wilfred Ndidi had blocked Nicolas Pepe’s shot in the box with an outstretched arm.

It was second time lucky for the Gunners, who had earlier had a penalty awarded on the pitch but then downgraded to a free-kick after VAR decided the offending tackle on Pepe had taken place just outside the area.

Cote d’Ivoire forward Pepe got in on the act himself, tapping into a largely unguarded net after Willian’s pass had deflected his way.

And Fulham missed the chance to move within a point of fellow strugglers Newcastle and Brighton above the Premier League relegation zone after being held to a goalless draw at Crystal Palace.

There was little to choose between the teams in a first half lacking in entertainment but the visitors came to life in the second, fashioning numerous chances to leave Selhurst Park with all three points.

Josh Maja curled narrowly wide from the edge of the penalty area before forcing Vicente Guaita into a one-handed save with a close-range header from Ivan Cavaleiro’s delivery.

Joachim Andersen had a header blocked and Ruben Loftus-Cheek also went close, drilling a powerful effort wide of Guaita’s left-hand post.

Palace were virtually non-existent as an attacking force, registering just three attempts and failing to test Alphonse Areola in the Fulham goal.

The draw lifts Scott Parker’s side to 23 points – three behind 17th-placed Newcastle – while the Eagles are 10 points above the relegation zone in 13th.

RESULTS

Leicester 1 – 3 Arsenal

Palace 0 – 0 Fulham

