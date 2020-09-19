EPL: Arsenal gun down Hammers, Palace stun United

*Wins for Everton, Leeds

Eddie Nketiah’s late goal ensured Arsenal maintained their 100% Premier League start as they condemned West Ham to a second successive defeat.

The Gunners largely controlled the early stages and went ahead with their first effort on goal when Alexandre Lacazette headed in from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s chipped cross.

Despite Mikel Arteta’s team largely dominating possession West Ham slowly grew into the game.

The Hammers, who always looked dangerous on the counter-attack, levelled just before the interval when Michail Antonio bundled in Ryan Fredericks’ cross at the end of a sweeping move.

While Arsenal continued to enjoy more of the ball after the break, David Moyes’ side created the better openings in front of goal with Antonio heading against the bar and seeing a scuffed close-range effort saved by Bernd Leno.

However, Nketiah’s late tap-in from a Dani Ceballos pass ensured Arsenal continued their fine home record against the Hammers, having won 11 of the last 12 meetings at Emirates Stadium.

At Old Trafford, Wilfried Zaha scored twice against his former club as Manchester United’s first game of the Premier League season ended in defeat by Crystal Palace at home.

The Eagles stunned the hosts inside the first 10 minutes when Andros Townsend turned home Jeffrey Schlupp’s cross, reports the BBC.

Zaha made it 2-0 in the second half with a retaken penalty after David de Gea had come off his line to deny Jordan Ayew’s first effort.

Substitute Donny van de Beek got a debut goal for the hosts but Zaha made sure of the win with a driven finish late on.

And Leeds came out on top in a seven-goal thriller against Fulham in their first Premier League home game for 16 years.

Leeds’ opening two Premier League games this season have seen 14 goals, the most in a top-flight side’s opening two matches since Wolves in 1962-63.

After losing 4-3 at Liverpool on the opening weekend, this was the second week running that Marcelo Bielsa’s side were involved a frenetic end-to-end affair.

Helder Costa’s fifth-minute goal for the hosts sparked the contest into life, with his powerful close-range effort going in off the underside of the crossbar.

However, Aleksandar Mitrovic levelled the scores with a penalty after Robin Koch had fouled Joe Bryan.

In the face game of the day, Dominic Calvert-Lewin hit a first career hat-trick and James Rodriguez scored on his home debut as Everton continued their impressive start to the Premier League season with a dominant win against 10-man West Brom.

The Baggies took an early lead through an excellent solo effort by Grady Diangana, who broke from inside his own half before hitting a dipping effort beyond Jordan Pickford for his first top-flight goal.

Everton equalised midway through the first half when the video assistant referee overturned an offside decision after Calvert-Lewin cleverly backheeled into the net for his second goal in as many games.

Rodriguez then marked his home debut with a clinical finish on the stroke of half-time, sweeping a low effort into the far corner from Richarlison’s pass.

RESULTS

Everton 5 – 2 West Brom

Leeds 4 – 3 Fulham

Man Utd 1 – 3 Crystal Palace

Arsenal 2 – 1 West Ham

Like this: Like Loading...