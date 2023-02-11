EPL: Arsenal held, Leicester thrash Spurs, Wolves & Fulham win

Substitute Leandro Trossard scored his first goal for Arsenal but the Premier League leaders missed the chance to move eight points clear at the top as Ivan Toney earned resilient Brentford a deserved point.

After a goalless first half in which the Bees hit the woodwork through Toney, the Gunners took the lead when Trossard struck at the back post four minutes after coming off the bench, reports the BBC.

But Brentford got the reward their excellent away performance deserved when Toney nodded in Christian Norgaard’s cross from close range.

There was a lengthy check by the video assistant referee for a possible offside in the build-up but the goal was eventually confirmed.

And Leicester City came from behind to win for the second time in a row as they humbled a dreadful Tottenham.

Spurs, with boss Antonio Conte back in the dugout following a gallbladder removal, had an ideal start when Rodrigo Bentancur diverted home Victor Kristiansen’s sliced finish.

But the resurgent Foxes netted twice in less than two and a half minutes to turn the game on its head.

First Nampalys Mendy scored only the second goal of his entire career when he crashed a first-time screamer into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Soon after, Wout Faes’ tackle on Harry Kane on halfway ricocheted into the path of Kelechi Iheanacho, who squared for James Maddison to score.

Spurs defender Eric Dier stood off Iheanacho, who stroked a shot into the bottom corner for a Leicester third before the break.

Harvey Barnes had a goal disallowed by the video assistant referee for offside but Spurs failed to learn their lesson and the winger slotted in a fourth from James Maddison’s pass 10 minutes later.

To cap off a truly rotten afternoon for Spurs, they lost goalscorer Bentancur to a knee injury suffered as he tackled Mendy after an hour.

The Foxes are now 13th, six points above the relegation zone, while Tottenham remain fifth, one point behind the top four.

At St. Mary’s, Ten-man Wolves ramped up the pressure on Southampton manager Nathan Jones as they fought back to claim a dramatic victory over the Premier League’s bottom side.

January signing Joao Gomes scored the winner on his debut for Julen Lopetegui’s side, an hour after Mario Lemina had been dismissed with a second yellow card for dissent.

January signing Carlos Alcaraz had already put the struggling hosts ahead before Lemina’s sending-off, but the Saints were unable to extend their lead against stubborn opposition in front of an increasingly anxious home support.

Wolves’ persistence eventually told after 72 minutes when Jan Bednarek inadvertently bundled the ball over the line after getting in the way of Adama Traore’s shot.

The mood among the home support worsened as Gomes fired in to complete a remarkable turnaround, before the full-time whistle was greeted with a chorus of boos.

The defeat left Southampton four points from safety, while 15th-placed Wolves moved five points clear of the relegation places.

And Willian’s superb first-half finish helped Fulham end their winless Premier League run and condemned Nottingham Forest to a first top-flight defeat in 2023.

Former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian collected a loose ball inside the penalty area before cutting onto his left foot and finding the top corner with a curling strike.

Second-half substitute Manor Solomon ended Forest’s hopes of salvaging a point with a clinical finish two minutes from time.

Forest, who lost centre-backs Willy Boly and Scott McKenna to early injuries, were fortunate only to be 1-0 down at half-time as Aleksandar Mitrovic, Bobby de Cordova-Reid and Andreas Pereira all went close to doubling the hosts’ lead.

Willian and Pereira were also both denied by the frame of the goal not long after the restart, but Forest – buoyed perhaps by Fulham’s inability to add to their advantage – improved as the second half wore on.

Substitutes Jonjo Shelvey and Emmanuel Dennis almost combined to bring the visitors back on level terms, but the latter sent his header straight at Bernd Leno before Solomon struck late on.

RESULTS

• West Ham1Chelsea1

• Arsenal 1 – 1 Brentford

• Crystal Palace 1 – 1 Brighton

• Fulham 2 – 0 Nottm Forest

• Leicester 4 – 1 Tottenham

• Southampton 1 – 2 Wolves

