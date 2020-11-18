Sports

EPL: Arsenal investigating Willian ahead of Leeds clash

Arsenal are investigating Willian’s reasons for travelling to Dubai during the international break, the UK Telegraph reports.
Willian will now be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test, before he returns to training.
The 32-year-old was not called up to Brazil’s national squad and has instead spent time in Dubai, despite the UK’s current lockdown restrictions.
Current guidelines state that people returning from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after November 14 do not need to self-isolate.
Willian will be unable to return to training until he provides a negative Covid-19 test, while Arsenal are still “trying to establish the full facts” regarding his decision to leave the country.
During his trip, the former Chelsea player visited the Nusr-Et steakhouse where he posed for a picture with its owner ‘Salt Bae’.
Willian has failed to register an assist since Arsenal’s 3-0 victory over Fulham in their opening match of the new campaign.

