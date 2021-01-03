Sports

EPL: Arsenal see off Baggies in ruthless display

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Arsenal continued their Premier League resurgence with a ruthless victory over strugglers West Brom at The Hawthorns.</span;>
<span;>Defender Kieran Tierney’s excellent solo run and curling finish put the Gunners in front in the first half, before the impressive Bukayo Saka rounded off a stunning passing move to make it 2-0.</span;>
<span;>Alexandre Lacazette added the third and fourth goals after the break – smashing in a rebound from Emile Smith Rowe’s shot before he was set up by Tierney, reports the BBC.</span;>
<span;>It was Arsenal’s third league victory in a row after they had failed to win their previous seven.</span;>
<span;>West Brom, playing their fourth match under new manager Sam Allardyce, remain second from bottom and six points from safety.</span;>
<span;>Purring Arsenal show desired confidence</span;>
<span;>Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he wanted his players to “show confidence” at The Hawthorns, and they certainly did that in a dominant and eye-catching display.</span;>
<span;>Hector Bellerin forced Sam Johnstone into a save within two minutes after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang broke down the left, and Saka tormented full-back Dara O’Shea on the opposite wing constantly during the opening half.</span;>
<span;>It was Saka’s ball that fizzed past the back post, inches away from the toe of Aubameyang, after the 19-year-old had got the better of O’Shea and hit it straight at Johnstone.</span;>
<span;>West Brom were being suffocated and Tierney’s burst of pace to get around Darnell Furlong, before bending it into the far corner, was the perfect way to open the scoring.</span;>
<span;>Saka made it 2-0 by rounding off a slick, one-touch passing move that former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger would have been proud of.</span;>
<span;>West Brom could offer no response after the break either and Arsenal were 3-0 up on the hour when Lacazette eventually blasted in the rebound from a catalogue of errors by defender Semi Ajayi.</span;>
<span;>That was game over but Lacazette was allowed to add a fourth when he was left unmarked to divert Tierney’s cross into the roof of the net four minutes later.</span;>
<span;>Arteta, knowing the job was done, was able to bring off Saka and Emile Smith Rowe following impressive performances from both youngsters, while Arsenal continued to create chances to round off a very enjoyable evening in the snow.</span;>

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

AFCON qualifiers: Eagles target ticket with Leone star’s victory

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…Rohr, Musa insist six points possible Super Eagles of Nigeria are targeting maximum six points over two-leg against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone so as to secure 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification with games to spare. Nigeria are currently leading their group with six points from two games played and victories in the […]
Sports

Rangers give Salisu Yusuf 2-year contract

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Rangers International of Enugu have given coach Salisu Yusuf a two-year contract after he was not given a fresh deal by the Nigeria Football Federation to handle Super Eagles. Salisu was seconded to the Coal City by the Nigeria Football Federation NFF to assist them in the Nigeria Professional Football League after a difficult start […]
Sports

La Liga: Messi scores 700th goal as Barca held 2-2 by Atlético

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi scored his 700th career goal for club and country before Atletico Madrid came back to draw 2-2 in the Spanish league on Tuesday and deal Barcelona’s title hopes a major blow. Barcelona’s third draw in four rounds left it in second place, one point behind leader Real Madrid. Madrid hosts Getafe on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica