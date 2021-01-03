EPL: Arsenal see off Baggies in ruthless display

Arsenal continued their Premier League resurgence with a ruthless victory over strugglers West Brom at The Hawthorns.</span;>

<span;>Defender Kieran Tierney’s excellent solo run and curling finish put the Gunners in front in the first half, before the impressive Bukayo Saka rounded off a stunning passing move to make it 2-0.</span;>

<span;>Alexandre Lacazette added the third and fourth goals after the break – smashing in a rebound from Emile Smith Rowe’s shot before he was set up by Tierney, reports the BBC.</span;>

<span;>It was Arsenal’s third league victory in a row after they had failed to win their previous seven.</span;>

<span;>West Brom, playing their fourth match under new manager Sam Allardyce, remain second from bottom and six points from safety.</span;>

<span;>Purring Arsenal show desired confidence</span;>

<span;>Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he wanted his players to “show confidence” at The Hawthorns, and they certainly did that in a dominant and eye-catching display.</span;>

<span;>Hector Bellerin forced Sam Johnstone into a save within two minutes after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang broke down the left, and Saka tormented full-back Dara O’Shea on the opposite wing constantly during the opening half.</span;>

<span;>It was Saka’s ball that fizzed past the back post, inches away from the toe of Aubameyang, after the 19-year-old had got the better of O’Shea and hit it straight at Johnstone.</span;>

<span;>West Brom were being suffocated and Tierney’s burst of pace to get around Darnell Furlong, before bending it into the far corner, was the perfect way to open the scoring.</span;>

<span;>Saka made it 2-0 by rounding off a slick, one-touch passing move that former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger would have been proud of.</span;>

<span;>West Brom could offer no response after the break either and Arsenal were 3-0 up on the hour when Lacazette eventually blasted in the rebound from a catalogue of errors by defender Semi Ajayi.</span;>

<span;>That was game over but Lacazette was allowed to add a fourth when he was left unmarked to divert Tierney’s cross into the roof of the net four minutes later.</span;>

<span;>Arteta, knowing the job was done, was able to bring off Saka and Emile Smith Rowe following impressive performances from both youngsters, while Arsenal continued to create chances to round off a very enjoyable evening in the snow.</span;>

