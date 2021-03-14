EPL: Arsenal, Spurs battle for capital city bragging rights

Although they may be only be six kilometres apart physically, but when it comes to the ‘beautiful game’ the gulf that exists between North London rivals, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur is immeasurable.

The battle to be the top footballing dog in the British capital has raged on for ages with neither the clubs nor fans ready to give any quarter.

The first salvo in this derby was fired way back on November 9, 1896 with the Arsenal (then called Woolwich Arsenal) gunning down their rivals 2-1 and since then they have gone on to meet 202 times before this afternoon with the home side winning 82 of them.

Tottenham has only gotten the better of their hosts 66 times with 54 of the fixtures ending all square. Incidentally, many of these wins took place during the ‘gold age’ of the Arsene Wenger era, however, in recent times the pendulum has swung the other way with the Spurs becoming the dominant team on the block.

In fact one has to go back to December 2, 2018 for the last time the Gunners triumphed in the fixture they hate losing more than any other.

And even then they had to do it the hard way coming from behind to triumph 4-2 – the first time Arsenal had won a North London derby in the Premier League after trailing at half-time since September 15, 2007. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had put them ahead after the 10th minute when he converted a penalty.

However, the game appeared to have turned on its head when Eric Dier and Harry Kane scored in the 30th and 34th minutes. The Gunners, however, staged a second half rally with goals from Aubameyang (56’), Alexandre Lacazette (75’) and Lucas Torreira (77’) sending their fans into delirium with a famous win.

Sadly since then Arsenal fans have watched with envy as Spurs supplanted as the top side in the city consistently finishing ahead of their rivals in the league and even reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League just two seasons ago losing to Liverpool.

Both sides have, however, shown a lot of inconsistency under their new managers with Mikel Arteta under more scrutiny because of this side’s current 10th position, two places beneath the team coached by Jose Mourinho.

This means that as things stand should Arsenal fail to get to the final of the Europa Cup and go on to win it in May then there will not be any European action played at the Emirates next season, which will not go down very well with the fans.

To his credit, Arteta has been able to engineer some impressive results this term includi n g w i n s over third p l a c e d Leicester City and second placed Manchester United; but he has equally stumbled big time suffering defeats to Burnley and home and away to Wolves.

When both teams met in the first leg on December 6 Spurs were comfortable 2-0 winners courtesy of goals from Son and Harry Kane and will still be buoyed by the fact that they have come out of the slump which saw them losing four games in February and have now won their last three.

On loan Real Madrid star Gareth Bale is once again reproducing the form that once made him the world’s most expensive footballer when he left Spurs for the Spanish capital club eight years ago.

The 31-year-old forward has struck a formidable partnership with Son and Kane and will certainly posse problems for Arteta’s rear guard.

However, the Spanish coach will also be delighted with the return to form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whose strike in the 1-1 draw with Burnley was his nine of the season and the Gabonese striker is gradually returning the sort of form that saw him score 22 last campaign.

On paper and on current form Spurs go into the game as slight favourites, but one thing about derbies is that form is often the first thing to give way as was the case last weekend when Manchester United ended City’s 21-game winning run.

The Red Devils are also in action this afternoon and face a tricky tie against West Ham at home where Old Trafford has become a source of concern with all the team’s four loses this season taking place there.

This will no doubt not be lost to David Moyes, their former manager, who is now in charge of the visiting team, and has done a wonderful job in getting them to fifth on the table. This is very impressive considering that the club only survived on the very last day of last season.

Last Monday they further enhanced their quest for a ticket to Europe next season with a 2-0 win over Leeds United and the players will love nothing more than to help their manager put one over his former club.

In other games today, Southampton kick of the schedule with a home fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion, which has been dragged into the relegation dogfight after three straight defeats, while Sheffield United should be further cut adrift of those struggling to avoid the drop when they travel to Leicester City.

The week 29 schedule concludes tomorrow at the Molineux where Wolverhampton Wanderers host floundering champions Liverpool.

