EPL: Arsenal stage stunning comeback to beat Cherries as Chelsea also win

Reiss Nelson scored a stunning 97th-minute winner as Premier League leaders Arsenal came from two goals down to beat Bournemouth.

Bournemouth had taken the lead after just 9.11 seconds through Philip Billing, and went 2-0 up via a Marco Senesi header, reports the BBC.

However Arsenal pulled level with goals by Thomas Partey and Ben White, before Nelson struck.

The winger, making his first appearance since November 12, slammed in from 25 yards in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

At Stamford Bridge, Welsey Fofana scored his first Premier League goal for Chelsea as the Blues beat Leeds to ease the pressure on manager Graham Potter.

After a run of just one win in their past 15 games, there was a sense that three points were a must for Potter, despite insisting he retained the support of the club’s owners before the game.

The Blues made a blistering start and could have been 3-0 up inside 30 minutes.

Kai Havertz was one-on-one with Leeds keeper Illan Meslier, while Joao Felix smashed a shot from distance against the crossbar before Ben Chilwell prodded wide from an excellent position.

After that there was a growing sense of deja vu around Stamford Bridge as Chelsea faded while Leeds grew into the game, with Jack Harrison sending a free-kick over the bar before the break.

But Fofana ended Chelsea’s run of 396 minutes without a goal when he rose to head home from a corner early in the second half.

Leeds upped the pressure in the closing stages as the hosts dropped deep to try and hold on for a precious win, making for a nervous finale to the game for the home fans, but they held on to secure their second win this year.

Chelsea remain 10th despite the win while Leeds are 17th and only out of the bottom three on goal difference.

And Brighton boosted their hopes of European qualification with a thumping Premier League victory over struggling West Ham that increases the pressure on Hammers boss David Moyes.

Alexis Mac Allister put Albion in front midway through the first half, converting from the spot after Jarrod Bowen bundled Kaoru Mitoma over in the area.

Substitute Joel Veltman doubled the hosts’ lead soon after half-time, chesting the ball in at the far post following a corner, before Mitoma slid in to make it 3-0.

Danny Welbeck added further gloss to the scoreline late on, drilling a right-footed shot into the bottom corner to condemn the Hammers to their biggest defeat of the season.

It was no more than Brighton deserved as they cut loose in the second half, producing a swaggering attacking display that could have seen them win by an even greater margin.

Moyes’ side went into the game having lost just one of their past five league games, including thrashing Nottingham Forest 4-0 in their previous fixture, but this result and performance provided a stark reality check.

Bowen and Tomas Soucek forced Jason Steele – making only his second top-flight appearance at the age of 32 – into smart saves when it was still 1-0, but they rarely threatened otherwise and remain just one point above the bottom three.

Meanwhile, wasteful Tottenham ended a miserable week with a narrow defeat by Wolves after a late goal from Adama Traore stunned the Champions League contenders.

Tottenham had the better of the chances and twice hit the woodwork, but the crossbar came to Wolves’ aid as Traore’s effort ricocheted past Fraser Forster.

Wolves, who are now 13th, had been on the back foot for most of the game but made their late momentum count.

Spurs’ inconsistent form continued as they dropped important points in the race for a top four spot.

RESULTS

Man City 2 – 0 Newcastle Utd

Arsenal 3 – 2 Bournemouth

Aston Villa 1 – 0 Crystal Palace

Brighton 4 – 0 West Ham

Chelsea 1 – 0 Leeds United

Wolves 1 – 0 Tottenham

