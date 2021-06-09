EPL: Arsenal, United, City, Chelsea get six 30-point deduction ultimatum

The six Premier League clubs that signed up for the doomed European Super League have all been hit with fines. According to Mirror newspaper in UK, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City must all pay a combined sum of £22million for their part in the doomed venture.

This equates to just over £3.5million per club, although it is currently unclear whether all six clubs will pay an equal amount.

The will go back into grassroots football and the wider footballing community, rather than to the 14 other teams in the top-flight.

However, if any of the six clubs sign up for a similar venture in the future then they could each be hit with a £20million fine and face a 30-point deduction.

The fines are smaller than were originally proposed by the Premier League, which suggested the six clubs would have to pay around £15million each and face point deductions.

A joint statement from the Premier League and FA said: “The six clubs involved in proposals to form a European Super League have today acknowledged once again that their actions were a mistake, and have reconfirmed their commitment to the Premier League and the future of the English game.

“They have wholeheartedly apologised to their fans, fellow clubs, the Premier League and The FA.

“As a gesture of goodwill, the clubs have collectively agreed to make a contribution of £22million, which will go towards the good of the game, including new investment in support for fans, grassroots football and community programmes.

“Furthermore, the clubs have agreed to support rule changes so that any similar actions in the future would lead to a 30-point deduction.

“Each of the six clubs, in that event, would also be subject to an additional £25m fine.

“The Premier League and The FA have worked closely together throughout this process and this agreement brings both investigations into the matter to a conclusion.”

The European Super League was proposed in April as a breakaway league for the best clubs on the continent

A total of 12 clubs joined the controversial midweek competition that did not have the backing of any of the football regulators.

The Premier League’s traditional big six were part of the group, along with Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan from Italy and Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid from Spain.

The six clubs broke rule L9 which requires them to gain written approval from the Premier League before they join any new competition. The inception of the league was also met with a severe backlash from the footballing world, including protests from fans.

This resulted in the Premier League’s big six getting cold feet and just two days later each of the clubs U-turned on their decision.

