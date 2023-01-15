Sports

EPL: Arsenal win derby, go eight points clear at top

Arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Tottenham in the north London derby as Chelsea eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter by beating Crystal Palace 1-0 on Sunday.

Newcastle struck late to beat Fulham 1-0 to reclaim third place and keep alive their title aspirations.

But Arsenal will take some stopping if they are to be denied a first league title since Arsene Wenger’s “Invincibles” in 2003/04 after a first league win away to Tottenham in nine years.

A dominant first-half display from the visitors did the damage as Hugo Lloris palmed Bukayo Saka’s cross into his own net before Martin Odegaard’s long-range effort found the bottom corner.

Aaron Ramsdale denied Spurs their customary comeback from two goals down this season after the break with saves from Harry Kane and Ryan Sessegnon.

A fourth home defeat in five league games leaves Tottenham five points adrift of the top four.

RESULT

Spurs 0 – 2 Arsenal

*Courtesy: AFP

 

 

Reporter

