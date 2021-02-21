EPL: Arteta attempts mission improbable against Pep

Fresh from their Thursday night’s Europa League exertions in Portugal against Benfica which ended 1-1 ,Mikel Arteta becomes the latest manager to attempt to upstage Pep Guardiola when Arsenal take on Manchester City in the stand out game of Week 25.

In an ideal situation, the 38-year-old former Gunners’ midfielder would not have wanted the distraction of making the trip to Portugal in order to prepare his wards, who under whatever circumstances, still face a very daunting task against the bookies’ firm favourites for the Premier League title. And who can blame them.

The team from the blue half of Manchester is in awesome form and is currently on a record-breaking 16-game winning run. After beginning the season in decidedly underwhelming fashion, the former champions have hit form at the right moment and showed that they are the team to beat with stunning performances against current champions, Liverpool and Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds where dismantled 4-1 right on their home patch at Anfield while Mourinho’s Spurs had no solution in a 3-0 thumping at the Etihad Stadium, which extended their lead at the top of the table to seven points with a game in hand.

Incidentally, when they met in the first leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November, Spurs not only triumphed 2-0 but they were also top of the table. Since then, City have taken 41 points from a possible 45 to take a decisive advantage in the title race.

For the chasing pack it is not look good as the Citizens are once again showing the form that won them backto- back titles in 2018 and 2019.

What has been even more im- pressive with Pep’s side is the fact they are swatting everyone aside without playing with a recogn i s e d out and out striker.

Both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus have not consistently featured due to injuries and COVID-19, forcing the Spaniard to come up with a solution in getting his wide men, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling to weigh in with goals. German midfielder, İlkay Gundogan has also been a revelation with 12 goals already scored.

On Wednesday night the Citizens further cemented their favourites tag when they blitzed Everton in their outstanding league game to go 10 points clear at the top of the table.

This is the juggernaut that 10th-placed Arsenal tackle this evening at the Emirates hoping to pull off the ‘Mother of all upsets’. Arteta will be buoyed by the performance of his wards last Sunday in beating Leeds 4-2 to end a run of two straight loses.

However, the fact that the Gunners still shipped in two goals against the newly promoted side will undoubtedly be a source of concern especially against such a free scoring side like City. He will once again try to put the knowledge gleamed when he served as Pep’s assistant manager for three years (2016- 19) to good use as he once again square up against his former boss.

Although he is yet to get the better Guardiola in the league he did mastermind a rather shock 2-0 win in the FA Cup semifinal at Wembley last season.

Of course the beauty of the ‘beautiful game’ is its unpredictability and who knows at the end of the game it just might be Arteta that be the happier of the two managers! Sunday’s schedule kicks off with sixthplaced West Ham United hoping to add to Mourinho’s woes at the London Stadium.

Currently three places below their hosts, Spurs are going through a torrid time with four defeats in their last five games and will face a tricky time against the Hammers, who will want to cement their Europa League spot on the Premier League log.

But with Spurs desperate to avoid a fifth defeat, which means they will be ready to take the game to their opponents, should make for an entertaining outing for the fans.

In other games eighth-placed Aston Villa is home to third-paced Leicester City; while Ole Gunner Solskjaer will hope to get his underperforming Manchester United firing on all cylinders when they host 17th-placed Newcastle United at Old Trafford in the final game of the day.

Like this: Like Loading...