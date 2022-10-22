Sports

EPL: Awoniyi’s strike stuns Liverpool helps Forest climb off bottom of table

Nottingham Forest produced a superb performance to shock Liverpool and climb off the bottom of the Premier League at a boisterous City Ground.

Taiwo Awoniyi, who left Liverpool in 2021 without making a competitive appearance, hit the winner from close range after his initial attempt came back off a post, reports the BBC.

Liverpool were a long way from their best – Virgil van Dijk wasted their best chance – and remain without an away league win this season.

Forest could have won by a more handsome margin, with Morgan Gibbs-White’s effort deflected over before substitute Brennan Johnson was denied by Liverpool keeper Alisson.

There were jubilant scenes on and off the pitch at the final whistle as Forest enjoyed their best day since returning to the top flight this season after a 23-year absence.

RESULT

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool

 

