EPL: Baggies frustrate Man City to draw

…as Neto’s late strike sinks Chelsea

Manchester City endured a frustrating night as they were held to a home draw by Premier League strugglers West Brom.
City would have moved to within a point of the top four with an expected victory, but were kept at bay by some brilliant Sam Johnstone saves.
Ilkay Gundogan steered in Raheem Sterling’s pass to put the hosts ahead.
But defender Semi Ajayi saw his shot deflect in off Ruben Dias to give Slaven Bilic’s side a vital point in their fight for survival.
Ex-Manchester United keeper Johnstone saved superbly from Gundogan and Sterling in added time to secure the result.
In the first game of the day, Pedro Neto scored an added-time winner as Wolves came from behind to earn a dramatic victory and stop Chelsea going top of the Premier League.
Daniel Podence had levelled in the second half after Olivier Giroud put the Blues ahead, reports the BBC.
The Portugal forward tiptoed through the Chelsea defence before wrong-footing goalkeeper Edouard Mendy with a shot that deflected in off Reece James.
It came after a fierce Giroud volley from Ben Chilwell’s cross crept through Rui Patricio’s gloves to open the scoring for the visitors.
RESULTS
Man City 1 – 1 WBA
Wolves 2 – 1 Chelsea

