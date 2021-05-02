EPL: Bale hits hat-trick in Spurs’ win over Sheff Utd

*Aubameyang scores as Arsenal cruise past Newcastle

Gareth Bale’s hat-trick gave Tottenham a comfortable victory over relegated Sheffield United as they maintained their pursuit of European football.

Bale flicked in the opener when it was lifted over the top by Serge Aurier before the right-back teed him up to thump in the third in the second half.

The Welsh international was played in by Son Heung-min on the break for his second – a thumping strike which flew into the top right corner.

Son rounded off a dominant Spurs performance when he curled in a superb fourth goal.

The South Korean also had a goal disallowed for offside five minutes into the second half.

The result leaves Tottenham sitting five points off fourth place and the Champions League qualification spot with four games remaining.

Sheffield United, who were relegated on April 17 following defeat to Wolves, had one shot on target and were unable to test goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

And Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored on his first start since recovering from malaria as Arsenal prepared for their Europa League showdown against Villarreal with a confidence-boosting win away to Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Mohamed Elneny scored his first Premier League goal for the Gunners, before Aubameyang – on his first start since April 3 – secured the points in the second half.

Arsenal trail 2-1 after the away leg of their semi-final tie with Villarreal and victory in the north east of England was their first in four games, reports the BBC.

The Magpies had an excellent April to distance themselves from the bottom three but they struggled to impose themselves on Sunday.

Steve Bruce’s side, who lost Fabian Schar to a straight red card after a late challenge on Gabriel Martinelli, remain nine points above the relegation zone with four games remaining.

Arsenal, who host Villarreal on Thursday, move back above Aston Villa into ninth place in the table.

The perfect time to play Newcastle?

Arsenal travelled to Newcastle in need of victory after what manager Mikel Arteta described as a bad week of results before kick-off.

A disappointing draw against relegation-threatened Fulham was followed by defeats at Everton and Villarreal.

But with morale low, the trip to St James’ Park came at the perfect moment.

The Gunners had won their previous six games against the Magpies, keeping five clean sheets in the process, and they got off to an impressive start.

Elneny was the beneficiary when Aubameyang mistimed his shot, to open his league account on his 66th appearance.

RESULT

Newcastle 0 – 2 Arsenal

Spurs 4 – 0 Sheffield Utd

